Patti LuPone, Erinn Hayes to Star in HBO Max Comedy Pilot ‘OK Boomer’

Patti LuPone and Erinn Hayes have signed on to star in the HBO Max comedy pilot “OK Boomer,” Variety has learned.

In the show, a self-centered boomer (LuPone) shows up at her estranged daughter’s (Hayes) house hoping to live off the family’s money, but forms an unexpected bond with her progressive granddaughter who’s quick to challenge her on their differing views, of which there are plenty.

LuPone’s character, Barbara, is described as a comically outrageous, wildly impulsive, sarcastically witty individual and mother. Hayes’ character, Sarah, is a hard-working woman. A former Public Defender who’s recently become a judge, Sarah is thrown off her game when her estranged mother Barbara shows up unexpectedly.

Todd Linden created the show and serves as co-executive producer. Vanessa McCarthy will serve as showrunner and executive producer. The late Jamie Tarses will still be credited as an executive producer via Fanfare, while McCrae Dunlap of Fanfare will co-executive produce. Victor Gonzalez will direct the pilot. Sony Pictures Television is the studio.

LuPone career spans both stage and screen. She is a two-time Tony Award winner for her work on the Broadway shows “Evita” and “Gypsy.” She also won two Grammys for “The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny.” Her recent television credits include shows such as “Penny Dreadful,” “Hollywood,” “Pose,” and “American Horror Story.”

She is repped by Echo Lake Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson.

Hayes received an Emmy nomination for her role in the Adult Swim series “Children’s Hospital.” She then joined the spinoff series “Medical Police” at Netflix. She is also known for her work on shows like “Kevin Can Wait,” “The Goldbergs,” and “Huge in France.” She also recently appeared in the film “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

She is repped by Innovative Artists and Sweeney Entertainment. Linden is repped by Industry Entertainment.