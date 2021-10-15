Patricia Clarkson, ‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Nathalie Emmanuel to Star in AGC Television, Lionsgate Spy Series ‘Gray’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AGC Television, the TV unit of Stuart Ford’s independent content studio AGC Studios, and Lionsgate have teamed on espionage thriller series “Gray,” based on an original concept by best-selling novelist David Baldacci. Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under,” “Sharp Objects”) and Nathalie Emmanuel (“Game of Thrones,” “Fast & Furious” franchise) are attached to star.

Under the terms of their agreement AGC will distribute the series in the U.S., represented by CAA, and Lionsgate Television will handle international distribution rights.

The announcement was made by Ford, who is AGC chairman, Lourdes Diaz, who is the company’s president of television, and Agapy Kapouranis, who is Lionsgate’s president of international television and digital distribution. Ford is currently attending Rome’s MIA Market.

“Gray,” which is written by John McLaughlin (“Black Swan,” “Hitchcock”), will be directed by Ruba Nadda (“Manifest,” “Magnum P.I.”), who previously worked with Clarkson on the film “Cairo Time.”

In “Gray,” Clarkson will play CIA spy Cornelia Gray, who is coming in from the cold after 20 years in hiding, dodging the government agents who suspected her of being a traitor. She returns to her old life just as it is discovered that there is a new mole within her old spy network putting her and her network in jeopardy.

“Gray” is being executive produced by Ford and Diaz with Baldacci, Clarkson and Marc Shmuger serving as producers, and Matt Bankston serving as co-executive producer.

Additional casting is ongoing. The project is scheduled to begin production in early 2022.

The “Gray” deal was brokered by Lionsgate’s director of acquisitions and content strategy, Elliott Brannon, and by AGC’s senior VP of legal and business affairs, Anant Tamirisa, and VP of legal and business affairs, Meghan Victor.

Clarkson is repped by CAA and Anonymous Content. Emmanuel is repped by ICM Partners and A&J Artists. Nadda is repped by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein and Lezcano; Baldacci is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency; McLaughlin is repped by A3 Artists Agency.

