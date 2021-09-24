Patricia Arquette to Star in, Direct Showtime Limited Series ‘Love Canal’ From Colette Burson (EXCLUSIVE)

Patricia Arquette is set to star in, direct, and executive produce the limited series “Love Canal” currently in development at Showtime, Variety has learned exclusively.

The series is based on the upcoming documentary “The Canal” by Will Battersby and upcoming book by journalist Keith O’Brien entitled “Paradise Falls.”

“Love Canal” is about a group of blue collar women who came together in the late 1970s to fight for environmental justice for their community. The women became activists when they realized that 20,000 tons of deadly chemicals were buried beneath their neighborhood in Niagara Falls, New York. With little formal education or training, they took on the chemical industry and the US government and inspired the first major environmental rights legislation in the US.

Colette Burson is writing the series and will serve as executive producer and showrunner. Tory Tunnell and Joby Harold of Safehouse Pictures will also executive produce along with Battersby via Reno Productions and Richard Abate and Molly Madden of 3 Arts Entertainment. Showtime will produce.

The role reunites Arquette and Showtime, with the actress earning an Emmy nomination in 2019 for best actress in a limited series for her role in “Escape at Dannemora.” Arquette won an Emmy that same year in the best supporting actress in a limited series category for Hulu’s “The Act.” She is also an Oscar winner, nabbing the statuette for best supporting actress for “Boyhood” in 2015. Arquette is also known for her role in the NBC supernatural procedural “Medium,” for which she won the Emmy for best actress in a drama series in 2005. Her other notable feature roles include “True Romance,” “Stigmata,” and “Bringing Out the Dead.”

She is repped by 3 Arts Entertainment and Gersh.

Burson previously co-created and served as showrunner on the HBO series “Hung.” She is currently adapting the Sarah Frey autobiography “The Growing Season” for Danny Strong Productions while also writing “Two Ways to Go Blind” for Anonymous Content Studios.

She is repped by Anonymous Content and Shapiro Johnson Slewett and Kole.

Safehouse principal Joby Harold is currently writing and executive producing the Obi-Wan Kenobi series starring Ewan McGregor at Disney Plus. They company most recently produced the Netflix series “Spinning Out” for Netflix and “Underground” for WGN America.

Safehouse is repped by CAA.