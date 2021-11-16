‘Party Down’ Revival Ordered at Starz With Multiple Original Cast Members Returning

The “Party Down” revival has officially been ordered to series at Starz, Variety has confirmed.

In addition, original series stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullally have all signed on to return to the six-episode limited series. Lizzy Caplan is not expected to return due to scheduling conflicts, with the actress recently landing leading roles in both a “Fatal Attraction” series at Paramount Plus and “Fleishman Is in Trouble” at FX on Hulu.

Development on the revival was first reported in March. The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. The series follows a Los Angeles catering team – a sextet of Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips while hoping for their “big break.” Each episode of the half-hour comedy finds the hapless catering team working a new event and inevitably getting tangled up with the colorful guests and their absurd lives.

Original series creators and executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd, and Dan Etheridge are executive producers on the revival, with Enbom serving as showrunner. Scott will also executive produce. Lionsgate Television will produce. Executive vice president of original programming Karen Bailey is the executive overseeing “Party Down” on behalf of Starz.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO at Starz. “The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”