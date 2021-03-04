‘Party Down’ Limited Series in Development at Starz

Are we having fun yet? A limited series follow-up to “Party Down” is in development at Starz.

The network announced that it is “reviving the party” with the development of this upcoming six-part “Party Down” limited series. The use of “reviving” implies that the original cast will be returning. However, at this time no official cast announcements have been made.

“At the end of 2019, the ‘Party Down’ cast and producers were all reunited at a retrospective for the show hosted by Vulture. We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again,” said executive producer Rob Thomas. “The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we’re determined to make it happen.”

“Party Down” follows a Los Angeles catering team who are all Hollywood wannabes stuck working for tips — sometimes, but sometimes (OK, most of the time) they just take the guaranteed 20% — while they wait and hope for their big breaks. Each episode of the comedy took place at a different event the team is working, and they inevitably get too immersed in the lives of their guests.

The original series ran on Starz for two seasons between 2009 and 2010. It initially starred Ken Marino, Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Lizzy Caplan. In the second season, Megan Mullally joined the cast, while Lynch shifted to a guest starring role.

“Before the cast of ‘Party Down’ became well-known television and movie actors and award winners, they were all wearing the same pink bowties as part of a less than competent team of Los Angeles cater-waiters while chasing their dreams of stardom on the Starz series,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming, Starz. “Fans have been waiting more than 10 years for this revival to happen and we’re thrilled to be in development with Rob, Paul, Dan and John at the helm.”

The behind-the-scenes team of this new version of the show reunites original “Party Down” executive producers Thomas, John Enbom (who will serve as showrunner), Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge. Karen Bailey, executive vice president of original programming at Starz, is overseeing the show on behalf of the network.

The limited series will be produced by Lionsgate Television.

“Party Down” now joins a growing list of fan-favorite series that are seeing new versions. Over on Peacock, “Saved by the Bell” and “Punky Brewster” both received the continuation series treatment, with members of the original casts appearing alongside new series regulars, while Showtime boasts an upcoming limited series version of “Dexter,” for example.