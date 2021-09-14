Netflix Orders Adaptation of Helen Wan’s ‘Partner Track’ Starring Arden Cho

Netflix has ordered an adaptation of Helen Wan’s “Partner Track” from Jax Media.

The series will be created by Georgia Lee, starring Arden Cho, Bradley Gibson, Alexandra Turshen, Dominic Sherwood, Rob Heaps, Nolan Gerard Funk and Matthew Rauch.

“Partner Track” centers on Ingrid Yun (Cho), an idealistic young lawyer, struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. The season will consist of 10 episodes, which will be filmed in New York.

“We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life,” said Lee.

Added Jinny Howe, vice president, original series, Netflix: “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life ‘Partner Track,’ an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho. Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”

Cho’s character of Ingrid in “Partner Track” is described as “idealistic, whip-smart, fierce, kind and eager to be the first Asian-American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to

be true to herself.” Cho is repped by Innovative Artists and Anonymous Content.

Gibson will play Tyler Robinson, a “star litigator” at Parsons Valentine. He is described as “moral, righteous and level-headed,” but also “fabulous in spirit as he is in a suit.” Tyler’s journey over the season will include questioning his career, his lifestyle and his love life.

Turshen is Rachel Friedman, a woman “of hedonistic tendencies with a quick mouth.” She is described as “matter of fact, perceptive and witty,” which the network notes makes her an “incredible litigator and lover.” However, while she is often the life of the party, she soon realizes her aspirations do not lie with the law, which leads to disappointment of her family — notably her lawyer father — and herself.

Sherwood is Jeff Murphy, who has a “smooth English accent and even smoother charm,” which makes him able to talk his way in or out of anything. Jeff is mysterious, lateral transfer from Parsons Valentine London and therefore has to prove himself in New York because he, too, wants to be junior partner.

Heaps is Nick Laren, the most eligible bachelor in New York City and heir to one of the largest venture capital firms in the world.

Funk is Dan Fallon, who has “a silver spoon in mouth, gold napkin in hand and knows which fork to use on cue.” He is the “epitome of privilege and knows it.”

Rauch plays Marty Adler, the top M&A managing partner at Parsons Valentine, described as “surgical, sharp and ruthless. He always knows what needs to be done in order to get to the best bottom line for his client, moral or not.” Rauch is repped by Trice Koopman at Koopman Management, Michael Kelly Boone at SMS Talent and Peter Sample at Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

“Partner Track” will be executive produced by Lee and Sarah Goldfinger, who serve as co-showrunners; Kim Shumway; Tony Hernandez and Kristen Campo. Wan is a consultant on the series. Julie Anne Robinson will direct the first two episodes, with Tanya Wexler, Kevin Berlandi, Lily Mariye, and Charles Randolph-Wright directing the others.

This is one of a number of projects Lee is working on for Netflix; she also has multiple projects on the feature side in development. Her previous TV credits include “The Expanse,” “The 100” and “Carnival Row.”

Wan is repped by CAA and Josh Getzler of HG Literary.