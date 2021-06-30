‘Parks and Recreation’ Fan-Favorite Nick Offerman Joins ‘A League of Their Own’ Cast

Nick Offerman, star of “Parks and Recreation” and “The Great North,” has joined Amazon’s series adaptation of “A League of Their Own.”

Like the original 1992 Penny Marshall film from Sony’s Columbia Pictures, the hour-long series will tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show will also explore race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

Offerman will portray Casey “Dove” Porter, an ex-Cubs pitcher brought in to coach the Rockford Peaches, most famous because his forkball killed a dove in mid-air in the middle of a game. Described as inspiring and charismatic, Dove was thought to be the next big Major League Baseball star but blew his arm out after three years. Now he’s looking to make his comeback by making the Peaches into champions.

The series is co-created and executive produced by “Broad City” alum Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham, with Jacobson also starring. Other stars include Chanté Adams, Emmy nominee D’Arcy Carden, BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo, Roberta Colindrez, Kelly McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado, Molly Ephraim, Kate Berlant and Melanie Field.

“A League of Their Own” is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television in association with Field Trip Productions. Along with Graham and Jacobson, Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo executive produces. Jamie Babbit served as executive producer for and directed the pilot. Elizabeth Koe is a co-executive producer.