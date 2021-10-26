Paris Hilton Docuseries ‘Paris in Love’ Set for November on Peacock (TV News Roundup)

Peacock announced that the new docuseries “Paris in Love” will begin streaming Nov. 11, with new episodes dropping every following Thursday.

The 13-part wedding series will follow Hilton as she discovers the road to the altar has a few unexpected turns along the way as she prepares to marry successful venture capitalist Carter Reum. In the midst of planning for the wedding, fans will watch as Hilton navigates adulthood, a demanding work schedule and plans for her future. Hilton’s mother Kathy Hilton and sister Rothschild Hilton will support her through it all, from her engagement part to bridal dress shopping to the bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas.

From Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Shed Media, Telepictures and Slivington Manor Entertainment, “Paris in Love” is executive produced by Mike Darnell, Lisa Shannon, Dan Peirson, Bridgette Theriault, Andrea Metz, Perry Dance, Paris Hilton and Bruce Gersh. Watch a trailer for the series below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

Kevin Hart’s sports talk show “Cold As Balls” will be returning for Season 5, premiering Oct. 26, with new episodes airing every Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, “Cold Ss Balls” Facebook page and Hart’s Facebook page. Following last season’s outdoor, socially-distanced stadium theme, the new season will return to the original locker room where the show began, featuring more real and hilarious conversations with top athletes and personalities including Michael Strahan, Calvin Johnson, Chloe Kim, Jerry Rice, The Undertaker and more. “Cold As Balls” is produced by OBB Pictures and LOL Studios and is sponsored by Old Spice. Michael D. Rather and Sean Thomas Spencer created the series in 2017, with Ratner serving as executive producer alongside Kfir Goldberg. Ratner also directs all episodes. Hart, Jeff Clanagan, Thai Randolph, Candice Wilson Cherry, Dave Becky and Scott Ratner and Andy Mininger also executive produce, with producer Tina Maher.

In celebration of the 55th anniversary of the “Star Trek” franchise, the 10-part docuseries “The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek” will premiere on Nov. 5 at 10 p.m. on the History Channel, with the next three episodes dropping each following Friday. The six additional episodes will be available on History Vault. From the Nacelle Company, the series will focus on the different chapters in the sci-fi drama’s history, chronicling its inception at Lucille Ball’s production company to more recent film and television adaptations. The show will also feature interviews with “Star Trek” cast, crew and experts who have worked on set, including Nichelle Nichols, Brent Spiner, Kirstie Alley, Walter Koenig, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Wil Wheaton, John de Lancie, Nicholas Meyer, Ronald D. Moore, Brannon Braga, Nana Visitor, Robert Picardo, Penny Johnson Jerald, Ethan Phillips, Diana Muldaur, Nicole de Boer, Roxann Dawson, Robert Beltran, Tim Russ, John Billingsley, John Dykstra, D.C. Fontana, Rick Berman and F. Murray Abraham. Brian Volk-Weiss serves as director, while Ian Roumain, Gates McFadden, Cisco Henson, Ben Frost and Mark Altman executive produce.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus unveiled a trailer for “The Line” and announced that the four-part docuseries will premiere globally Nov. 19. The series examines the 2018 case in which a U.S. Navy SEAL platoon accused its chief, Eddie Gallagher, of war crimes. All four parts will premiere the same day. It features exclusive interviews with Gallagher, his wife Andrea, members of SEAL Team 7 who accused their chief, journalist Dave Philipps, former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer and more. “The Line” is produced by Doug Schultz, executive produced by Brad Hebert, Alex Gibney, Jeff Zimbalist, Michael Zimbalist, Stacey Offman and Richard Perello. Schultz and Jeff Zimbalist also serve as directors. The project comes from Jigsaw Productions, which is the company behind the Apple podcast of the same title. Watch a trailer below.