Paris Barclay Named Honorary Life Member of Directors Guild of America

Prolific director Paris Barclay has been named an honorary life member of the Directors Guild of America.

The life member designation is one of the guild’s highest honors, recognizing his career achievements and leadership in the industry. Barclay, known for directing TV shows ranging from “Glee” to “Sons of Anarchy,” served as president of DGA from 2014 to 2017.

“Paris is one of the statesmen of our industry, and his leadership has been transformative – whether on set creating iconic television, at the negotiating table fighting for our members, or as a champion for a fair and equitable world,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme said in a statement. “Behind the camera, he is an innovator whose award-winning work is part of the zeitgeist of our culture. And no matter how busy his schedule, he always makes room for mentorship, leading the way for so many diverse voices. As a past president and longtime leader, his innovation has kept us progressing into the 21st century and beyond. His accomplishments are too many to mention here, but just in the last year alone as Co-Chair of our Covid-19 Safety Negotiations Committee, Paris stepped up into such an important role that literally, lives depended on. Thanks to the cutting-edge protocols he and the committee fought for, our members and so many creative workers were able to safely return to work. And right before the Covid-19 crisis, he chaired the most significant TV Creative Rights Negotiations we’ve ever achieved. These are just a few of the many reasons I am so very proud to announce this high Guild honor to my friend and colleague Paris Barclay.”

