Paramount TV Studios Promotes Jenna Santoianni, Cheryl Bosnak, Erika Kirkwood, Erin Calhoun

Paramount Television Studios has promoted Jenna Santoianni, Cheryl Bosnak, and Erika Kirkwood.

Jenna Santoianni has been upped to executive vice president of Paramount Television Studios after previously serving as executive vice president and head of development. She will continue to lead development at PTVS but will now also oversee daily operations at the studio.

Bosnak, executive vice president and head of current programming at PTVS, will now also oversee current programming at Paramount Plus as executive vice president and head of current for the streamer. Kirkwood, senior vice president of business affairs for PTVS, has been promoted to executive vice president and head of business affairs. All three will report to PTVS president Nicole Clemens.

“Jenna, Cheryl and Erika have each earned these elevated and expanded roles through their indispensable and pivotal leadership, and I am truly pleased to see them advance in our company,” Clemens said. “Paramount Television Studios has grown rapidly over the past two years with their strategic guidance, and I am confident that we can continue to make ground-breaking, compelling television with this incredible group of executives.”

It was also formally announced that Erin Calhoun, executive vice president of communications for Showtime, will assume responsibility for PTVS communications. Calhoun will be leading all efforts across publicity and communications for PTVS and her new title will be executive vice president of communications for Showtime Networks Inc. and PTVS.

The promotions come as parent company ViacomCBS has made numerous executive shuffles to bolster Paramount Plus, with PTVS being a major supplier to the streamer.

Santoianni most recently oversaw the HBO Max series “Made for Love,” which is now filming its second season. Her other recent productions include “Station Eleven,” “Joe Pickett,” and “The Offer.” She came to PTVS in 2019 from Sonar Entertainment, where she led the television division and oversaw the development and production of more than 40 scripted series including “Mr. Mercedes,” “Das Boot,” and “Lorena.”

Bosnak joined Paramount Television Studios in 2019 and built the studio’s current programming department. She handled production of the Apple shows “Defending Jacob” and “Home Before Dark,” as well as the final season of Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and the second season of the “Haunting” anthology series, “The Haunting of Bly Manor.” She also supervised production of the third season of the Amazon series “Jack Ryan,” which will start production on its fourth season this year. Prior to PTVS, Bosnak worked at ABC for 14 years, most recently serving as vice president of current programming.

Kirkwood has been with PTVS since 2016. She was the point negotiator across “Home Before Dark,” “Made for Love,” “The Offer,” and “Long Slow Exhale” for Spectrum Originals. Kirkwood has also led negotiations for some of the studio’s biggest and most complex rights deals, including “Time Bandits” for Apple and a reboot of “Little House on the Prairie” that is currently in development. Prior to PTVS, Kirkwood worked in business affairs at UTA.

Calhoun has been responsible for the strategic planning and execution of all global public and media relations initiatives for Showtime. She oversees programming publicity, media and talent relations, events, photography, awards, film festivals, philanthropy, sports and corporate branding and business press outreach, as well as serving as the company’s communications liaison with parent company ViacomCBS Inc. She came to Showtime from NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, where she served as vice president of corporate communications. She worked at Discovery prior to that as vice president of communications.