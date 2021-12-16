‘The Offer’ EP Nikki Toscano Seals Overall Deal With Paramount Television Studios

It was an “Offer” that writer/producer Nikki Toscano couldn’t refuse. Toscano has sealed a three-year overall deal with Paramount Television Studios, where she’ll develop premium TV series for the studio across all platforms. Toscano is currently showrunner and executive producer on Paramount Plus’ “The Offer,” a limited series about the making of “The Godfather.” The show, from Paramount Television Studios, premieres next year.

“Nikki is a supremely talented writer and showrunner,” said Nicole Clemens, president of Paramount TV Studios and Paramount Plus original scripted series. “Her contribution to ‘The Offer’ as its fearless leader and North Star is immeasurable. We look forward to many more successful collaborations.”

Toscano also has a pilot at Paramount Plus with Guy Nattiv and Jaime Ray Newman, a pilot with Ellen Pompeo and Regina King at Netflix, and a project in the works with Keri Russell based on the novel “Long Bright River.”

Most recently, Toscano was co-showrunner and executive producer of Amazon Prime Video’s “Hunters,” from Jordan Peele. Prior to that, Toscano held overall deals at 20th Century Fox TV and Universal TV. Her credits include “24: Legacy,” “Shades of Blue,” “Bates Motel,” “Revenge,” “Detroit 1-8-7” and “Las Vegas.”

Toscano entered the industry by developing a pilot for CBS loosely based on her life, having fostered and adopted a 12-year-old from a children’s home when she was 25. She has developed and sold pilots to platforms including Apple TV Plus, Netflix, FX, Paramount Plus, Peacock, Fox, NBC, CBS and ABC.

“It’s been such an easy and inspired collaboration with Nicole, [exec VP] Jenna [Santoianni] and the entire Paramount Television Studios team, and I am thrilled to continue this creative partnership,” Toscano said.

Toscano is repped by UTA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.