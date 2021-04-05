‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Trailer Teases Arrival of Major ‘Next Generation’ Character

Paramount Plus revealed a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season of “Star Trek: Picard,” which will premiere in 2022.

The teaser trailer was introduced by Sir Patrick Stewart, who played Captain Jean-Luc Picard for seven seasons on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” at the top of Paramount Plus’ slew of First Contact Day virtual panels. Additionally, it was revealed that production on the second season has already begun.

John de Lancie, who first portrayed the iconic character Q on “The Next Generation,” confirmed that he will appear in the second season alongside Stewart. Q shared comedic chemistry with Picard on the “Star Trek” series, often getting on the captain’s nerves. Picard initially deemed Q’s services unnecessary, but as the series progresses, Q morphed into a mentor role to Picard. In the episode “Deja Q,” he said Picard is “the closest thing in this universe that I have to a friend.”

“Star Trek: Picard” follows Stewart’s iconic character into the next chapter of his life. Joining Stewart in the second season are Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady and Brent Spiner.

Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Michael Chabon, Doug Aarniokoski, Dylan Massin, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers on the second season. Aaron Baiers and Kirsten Beyer will serve as co-executive producers, while Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas will serve as co-showrunners. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Watch the teaser trailer below: