Paramount Plus, CBC Team for Medical Rescue Drama ‘Skymed’

Paramount Plus and CBC have partnered on the drama series “Skymed.”

The series is produced by Piazza Entertainment in association with CBC and CBS Studios. It is currently in production in Manitoba and Ontario and will be available to stream on Paramount Plus in 2022.

The series follow the triumphs, heartbreaks and tribulations of budding nurses and pilots flying air ambulances in remote Northern Canada. The cast includes: Natasha Calis (“Nurses”), Ace (Aason) Nadjiwan (“Batwoman”), Morgan Holmstrom (“Siberia”), Praneet Akilla (“Nancy Drew”), Thomas Elms (“The Order”), Mercedes Morris (“Between”), Kheon Clarke (“Riverdale”), Rebecca Kwan (“Taken”), Braeden Clarke (“Outlander”), and Aaron Ashmore (“Killjoys”).

“This show was inspired by the real-life experiences of my sister and brother-in-law, who met flying air ambulances in the north,” said series creator Julie Puckrin. “Together with a talented team of writers, we created relatable characters full of hope, compassion and resilience. I am thrilled to be working with such an incredible and diverse cast to bring these exciting, emotional stories to life.”

In addition to creating the series, Puckrin serves as an executive producer. Vanessa Piazza, Ron Murphy and Gillian Hormel also executive produce, with Steve Adelson directing the pilot. From Manitoba, Kyle Irving and Lisa Meeches serve as executive producers for Eagle Vision. Jennica Harper and Nikolijne Troubetzkoy serve as co-executive producers. Outside of Canada, the series will be distributed internationally by ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group

“Julie has brilliantly imagined these characters who are not only dealing with demanding, high-pressure circumstances, they’re also dealing with the ups and downs of their lives as they come into their own,” said Vanessa Piazza, executive producer for Piazza Entertainment. “We are proud to partner with Paramount+, CBS Studios and CBC, and look forward to introducing these characters to audiences.”