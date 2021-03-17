Paramount Plus Announces ‘Younger’ Final Season Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Paramount Plus set the release date for the seventh and final season of “Younger,” and Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of “Monsters At Work.”

DATES

Paramount Plus announced that the seventh and final season of “Younger” will premiere on April 15. The first four episodes will be available to stream at premiere, while the remaining eight episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Additionally, the full season will air on TV Land later this year. “Younger” follows Liza Miller (Sutton Foster), a talented editor navigating the highly competitive world of publishing — while juggling the complications of mixing business with pleasure and facing the lie she created about her age to land her dream job. In the final season, Liza’s personal life is on shaky ground as she tries to stay true to herself. After a setback at work, Kelsey (Hillary Duff) doubts her career decisions and discovers a new creative outlet. Meanwhile, Maggie (Debi Mazar) gets canceled. Charles Michael Davis, Nico Tortorella, Molly Bernard, Miriam Shor and Peter Hermann are also set to star. “Younger” is created, executive produced and written by Darren Star, with Tony Hernandez of Jax Media also executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Eric Zicklin and Alison Brown serve as executive producers and writers on the series. ViacomCBS MTV Entertainment Studios’ Keith Cox and Antonia Covault are the executives in charge of production. Watch a trailer below.

Starz announced that the third season of “The Girlfriend Experience” will premiere on May 2 at 8 p.m. across all Starz platforms. Set amidst the London tech scene, a neuroscience major named Iris (Julia Goldani Telles) begins to explore the transactional world of The Girlfriend Experience. After learning that her client sessions provide her with a compelling edge in the tech world and vice versa, she begins to question whether her actions are driven by free will or something else altogether. Joining Telles are guest stars Oliver Masucci, Frank Dillane, Daniel Betts, Armin Karima, Tobi Bamtefa and Jemima Rooper. Steven Soderbergh returns as an executive producer for the third season alongside Philip Fleishman and Jeff Cuban. Writer and director Anja Marquardt also serves as co-executive producer. Watch a trailer below.

The Oprah Winfrey Network announced that “Iyanla: Fix My Life” will come to an end with its eighth season, which will begin on April 10 at 9 p.m. Additionally, a two-hour farewell special will air on May 22 at 9 p.m. showcasing all the memorable moments and never-before-seen footage from the series. Hosted by spiritual life coach Iyanla Vanzant, the series follows the bestselling author going behind closed doors to help people whose relationships and lives have broken down. “Iyanla: Fix My Life” is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions with Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Rob Cornick and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers alongside Vanzant. Watch a trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Variety has acquired an exclusive clip from Apple TV Plus‘ new thriller series “Calls,” which premieres on March 19. Based on the French series created by Timothée Hochet, all nine 12-minute episodes of “Calls” are told through a series of phone calls that use sharp writing, compelling voice talent and graphics to transcribe darkly dramatic conversations onto the screen. The cast includes Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Lily Collins, Rosario Dawson, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan, Judy Greer, Laura Harrier, Paul Walter Hauser, Danny Huston, Nick Jonas, Riley Keough, Joey King, Stephen Lang, Jaeden Martell, Paola Nuñez, Pedro Pascal, Edi Patterson, Aubrey Plaza, Danny Pudi, Ben Schwartz, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Jennifer Tilly. Fede Álvarez serves as executive producer and director of the series. Watch the clip below.

CASTING

Epix announced Justin Bartha, Method Man, Annabella Sciorra, Michael Rispoli, Ronald Guttman, Gino Cafarelli, Isaach De Bankolé and Neal Matarazzo will appear in the second season of “Godfather of Harlem,” which premieres April 18. Set in 1964, the crime drama series explores the collision of the criminal underworld and civil rights movement. The second season will follow Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) battling the New York crime families for control of the French Connection, a pipeline for heroin that runs from Marseilles to New York Harbor. In addition to Whitaker, the season will also star Vincent D’Onofrio, Ilfenesh Hadera, Nigél Thatch, Giancarlo Esposito, Lucy Fry, Rafi Gavron and Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Erik LaRay Harvey and Demi Singleton. The series is co-created and executive produced by showrunner Chris Brancato and Paul Eckstein. Whitaker serves as an executive producer alongside James Acheson, Nina Yang Bongiovi, Markuann Smith and Joe Chappelle. Swizz Beatz serves as executive music producer. Watch a trailer below.

Mindy Kaling has joined the cast of Disney Plus‘ animated series “Monsters At Work,” a spin-off of Pixar‘s “Monsters, Inc.” and “Monsters University.” Kaling will voice the role of Val Little, an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). Additionally, Bonnie Hunt will reprise her role as Ms. Flint, who was formerly in charge of training new scarers at Monsters, Inc., but will now manage the department responsible for recruiting and training the funniest monsters to become jokesters. Billy Crystal, John Goodman, Ben Feldman, Jennifer Tilly, John Ratzenberger, Ben Peterson, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, Alanna Ubach, Stephen Stanton and Aisha Tyler will also voice characters in the series. Developed and executive produced by Bobs Gannaway, Sean Lurie serves as a producer on the series. Kat Good and Steve Anderson serve as supervising directors. The late Rob Gibbs also served as a director on some of the earlier episodes. “Monsters At Work” will begin streaming on July 2.

AWARDS

The Producers Guild of America announced the nominees for The PGA Innovation Award ahead of the 32nd Annual Producers Guild Awards, which will take place on March 24. The award recognizes the production of a noteworthy, impactful new media program that significantly elevates the audience’s viewing experience. The innovation award winner, along with the winners of the sports, children’s and short-form categories, will be announced on March 20 during a nominee event entitled “A Day with the PGA Awards Nominees.” The nominees include “Adventure Lab and Dr. Crumb’s School for Disobedient Pets,” “Andrew Goes Outside,” “Artificial,” “Baba Yaga,” “BRCvr,” “Create Together,” “Fragments,” “Jettison,” “Krampusnacht,” “Oceanides,” “The Line” and The Under Presents. Last year, “Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series – Episode 1” won the prize. The innovation award committee is co-chaired by Jenni Ogden, vice president of the PGA new media council and Chris Thomes, new media council delegate.

PODCASTS

Hank Azaria and Sheena Datt are teaming up with Le Batard & Friends Network and Meadowlark Media to launch “The Jim Brockmire Podcast.” For each episode, Azaria will reprise his role of fabled sportscaster Jim Brockmire and interview a guest with his inimitable, hard-ball style. When the show debuts on April 7, Charles Barkley will be the first guest. The 10-episode run will feature guests across sports and entertainment including Joe Buck, Don Cheadle, Steve Cohen, Colin Cowherd, Rich Eisen, Jemele Hill, Dan Patrick, Ben Stiller and Joy Taylor. Datt will co-host and produce the podcast with Dave Thomason on board as writer for the show. Mike Ryan Ruiz will serve as executive producer. The podcast will be available across all platforms on which Le Batard & Friends podcasts are currently published.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Discovery, Inc. appointed Missy Birns-Halperin to the newly-created role of head of talent development and casting for Discovery Plus. She will report to David Leavy, Discovery’s chief corporate operating officer. In her new role, Birns-Halperin is responsible for casting celebrity talent worldwide in the streaming platform’s original series and specials. She will also serve as a liaison, connecting talent with numerous Discovery Plus teams, including programming, marketing, development, communications and social good. Birns-Halperin will be based out of Discovery’s Los Angeles offices. Prior to joining Discovery, she served as executive vice president of global talent strategy for National Geographic Partners and spent nearly three decades leading talent relations for the Fox Broadcasting Company.

