Paramount Plus Announces New Original Animated Series ‘Big Nate’ (TV News Roundup)

Paramount Plus announced that the animated series “Big Nate” will debut early next year. The series is from Nickelodeon Animation Studio and is based on the children’s books and comic strip written and drawn by Lincoln Peirce.

The 26-episode series follows Nate, an 11-year-old boy, and his best friends as they navigate sixth grade, dealing with disasters at home and detention at school, and using cartoons and drawing to express himself along the way. The voice actors featured in the series include Ben Giroux as Nate Wright, Dove Cameron as Ellen Wright, Rob Delaney as Martin Wright, Bryce Charles as Dee Dee Holloway, Daniel MK Cohen as Francis Pope, Arnie Pantoja as Teddy Ortiz, Charlie Schlatter as Chad Applewhite, Kevin Michael Richardson as Principal Nichols and Carolyn Hennesy as Mrs. Godfrey.

“Big Nate” is executive produced by Mitch Watson and John Cohen and produced by Amy McKenna, with Peirce serving as consultant throughout development and production. Bridget McMeel is co-producer.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus unveiled a trailer for “The Afterparty,” which will premiere with three episodes on Jan. 28, 2022. The trailer follows the investigation of the events leading up to the death of major celebrity Xavier (Dave Franco) at his high school reunion after party. The investigator (Tiffany Haddish) explains to the guests remaining at the scene of the crime why she wishes to speak to all of them: “Any one of you could be the murderer, and I want to hear your story. The same thing could happen, but you see it in a different way.” “The Afterparty” also stars Sam Richardson, Zoë Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou. Creator and director Chris Miller and Phil Lord executive produce along with Anthony King. Aubrey Lee produces. The series is produced by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix released first look images for Season 2 of “Raising Dion,” which premieres Feb. 1, 2022. The series follows the story of Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) and her son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) after Dion starts to manifest several mysterious, superhero abilities. The second season continues to follow Dion as he continues to hone his powers, making new friends and uncovering new dangers along the way. “Raising Dion” also stars Jason Ritter, Jazmyn Simon, Sammi Haney, Griffin Robert Faulkner, Ali Ahn, Gavin Munn, Rome Flynn, Aubriana Davis, Tracey Bonner and Josh Ventura. Carol Barbee executive produces along with Michael B. Jordan, Kenny Goodman, Dennis Liu, Michael Green, Darren Grant, Charles D. King, Poppy Hanks and Marta Fernández. The first look images can be seen below.

Fox unveiled a trailer for “The Cleaning Lady,” which will debut on Jan. 3, 2022 at 9 p.m. Based on the Argentinian series “La Chica Que Limpia,” the show follows doctor Thony De La Rosa (Élodie Yung), who is willing to do just about anything to get her sick son the life-saving treatment he needs. The trailer features clips of Thony saving a man’s life while she’s on shift as a cleaning lady, stumbling across an altercation she should not have seen and struggling with the healthcare system as doctors turn her and her son away due to the status of their visa. Miranda Kwok serves as writer and executive producer, with Melissa Carter executive producing and serving as showrunner. Shay Mitchell also executive produces via Amore & Vita Productions, Inc., with Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also executive producing. Michael Offer directed and executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment produce. Watch the trailer below.

Fox released a new trailer for “Next Level Chef,” a Gordon Ramsay competition show set to premiere Jan. 2, 2022 at 8 p.m. The trailer showcases clips of the “top,” “middle” and “bottom” kitchens, challenging the chefs to compete using the quality of ingredients given to them, options ranging from truffles to potted meat, with a prize of $250,000 on the line. Ramsay is joined by star chefs Richard Blais and Nyesha Arrington. Fox Alternative Entertainment and Studio Ramsay produce. Ramsay, Lisa Edwards and Matt Cahoon serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

Fox released a new trailer for “Pivoting,” which is set to premiere Jan. 9, 2022 at 8:30 p.m. The trailer features clips of childhood friends Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin), Sarah (Maggie Q) and Amy (Eliza Coupe) as they cope with the death of the fourth member of their group, altering their current paths and indulging in a more impulsive and fun-loving lifestyle. Liz Astrof serves as writer and executive with Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment also executive producing. Tristram Shapeero directed and executive produced the pilot. Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment produce along with Kapital. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

Netflix announced that “After Life” Season 3 will premiere Jan. 14, 2022. This will be the final season of the comedy-drama series and will feature six new episodes. “After Life” follows Tony, a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife dies from cancer, as he finds that making other people feel good can give him a reason to live. The series is created, written and directed by Ricky Gervais. Gervais and Duncan Hayes are executive producers. Derek Productions produces.

Netflix announced that “Too Hot To Handle” Season 3 will launch all 10 episodes on Jan. 19, 2022. The reality dating series will introduce the next round of contestants who will be challenged to abstain from any kind of sexual contact with one another in order to form meaningful connections. The largest amount of prize money in the show’s history will be offered this season. Amelia Brown, Sean Fearnley and Ros Coward executive produce for Thames Productions, and Jonna Richards executive produces for Talkback.

LATE NIGHT

Madonna, Reba McEntire and the Tonight Show Kids will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Ellen Pompeo, Henry Winkler and Billy Idol will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt and Joe Kelly will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will feature Sanjay Gupta and Denis Villeneuve. Daniel Craig and Rami Malek will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”