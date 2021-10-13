Paradigm Hires Talent Agent Irene Cabrera, Lit Agent Kelsey Roberts (EXCLUSIVE)

Paradigm Talent Agency has hired talent agent Irene Cabrera and lit agent Kelsey Roberts, Variety has learned. Cabrera joins Paradigm from DDO Artists Agency, while Roberts joins from Industry Entertainment.

“Irene and Kelsey bring a wealth of expertise in discovering and developing unique talent across all entertainment mediums,” said Paradigm partner Andrew Ruf on behalf of the company’s leadership. “They epitomize the ethos of Paradigm, as we unite our talent, literary and content teams with a continued emphasis on cultivating global entertainment from diverse and international artists. We welcome them to our growing team, and we look forward to collaborating with them on behalf of our exceptional clients.”

Cabrera’s clients include Josh Andrés Rivera (“West Side Story”), Kian Talan (“NCIS: Hawaii”), and Yesenia Ayala (“West Side Story”). Her past experience includes work with The Public Theater, where she worked with George C. Wolfe and later launched ColorMad Productions, Wolfe’s independent production company.

Roberts worked as a manager at Industry Entertainment before joining Paradigm. Her clients include Sabina Vajrača (“Voodoo Macbeth”), Jonathon Roessler (“Grendel,” “My Life with the Walter Boys”), and George Ghanem (untitled Noah Centineo Project). She represents writers, directors, and producers across film and television with a focus on genre and international. Prior to Industry Entertainment, she worked at Lawrence Bender Productions.