Nick Offerman Joins Pam Anderson, Tommy Lee Sex Tape Series at Hulu

Nick Offerman will star alongside Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen in the Hulu limited series about the theft and release of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape, Variety has learned.

The eight-episode series is currently titled “Pam and Tommy.” Stan will play Lee while James will play Anderson. Offerman will star as Uncle Miltie. Described as big and burly, this legendary prolific porn impresario brings his larger-than-life stature into the workplace to keep things lively and real. “The money guy,” Uncle Miltie helps disgruntled electrician Rand (Rogen) distribute the sex tape. A borderline sociopath, he treads along a line between humorous and horrific.

Offerman is perhaps best known for playing Ron Swanson in the NBC sitcom “Parks and Recreation.” He and his “Parks and Rec” co-star Amy Poehler currently host the NBC competition series “Making It,” for which the pair has been nominated for the Emmy for best reality competition host twice. His other recent TV roles include the FX series “Devs” and “Fargo,” as well as the Fox animated series “The Great North.” On the film side, he has starred in projects such as “The Founder,” “The Kings of Summer,” and “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.”

He is repped by UTA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Neither Anderson nor Lee is involved with the series. “Pam and Tommy” is written and executive produced by Robert Siegel. Rogen will also executive produce along with Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee for Point Grey. James Franco, Dave Franco, and Vince Jolivette will executive produce under their Ramona Banner, with Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, and Ali Krug executive producing for Annapurna. DV DeVincentis, Chip Vucelich, Dylan Sellers, and Sarah Gubbins will also executive produce.

This is not the only Hulu series currently in the works about a real person in which that person is not involved. Hulu is currently prepping a series about infamous boxing legend Mike Tyson, with Tyson having called the series “inappropriate” and “tone deaf.”