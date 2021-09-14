‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Wonder Years’ Among Series on PaleyFest Fall TV Preview Lineup

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” Universe and ABC’s “The Wonder Years” are among the series the Paley Center for Media announced as a part of its special 15th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Preview lineup.

Other series making the cut this year are Showtime’s “American Rust,” Fox’s “The Big Leap” and “Our Kind of People,” CBS’ “CSI: Vegas” and “Ghosts,” Peacock’s “Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol,” Disney Plus’ “Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.,” Paramount Plus’ “The Harper House,” HBO Max’s “Love Life,” Peacock’s “One of Us Is Lying,” NBC’s “Ordinary Joe,” ABC’s “Queens,” TNT’s “Rhodes to the Top” and TruTV’s “Tacoma FD.”

Once again, PaleyFest is going virtual amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with panel available to Citi cardmembers and Paley Center Members on Sept. 14, and then to the general public on Sept. 20. Citi once again returns to sponsor of the event.

“We are very excited to present one of the most anticipated programming lineups of the year, all while giving our Paley fans a truly binge-worthy experience with all-at-once access to our panel discussions,” said Maureen J. Reidy, president and CEO, the Paley Center for Media. “We thank Citi for returning as an official sponsor, ensuring that even more entertainment enthusiasts have access to these enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television today.”

See the complete list of panelists below:

“American Rust” features series star and executive produced Jeff Daniels, series star Maura Tierney, and creator and showrunner Dan Futterman.

“The Big Leap” will feature series stars Scott Foley, Simone Recasner, Anna Grace Barlow, Ser’Darius Blain, Raymond Cham Jr., Kevin Daniels, Piper Perabo and Jon Rudnitsky, and creator/executive producer Liz Heldens and executive producer/director Jason Winer.

“CSI: Vegas” will feature original cast member Jorja Fox; newcomers Matt Lauria, Paula Newsome and Mandeep Dhillon; and executive producers Jerry Bruckheimer, Jason Tracey and Anthony E. Zuiker. The panel will be moderated by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Nischelle Turner.

“Dan Brown’s “The Lost Symbol” features actor Ashley Zukerman, showrunners Jay Beattie and Dan Dworkin, and author and executive producer Dan Brown. Variety’s own Jenelle Riley serves as moderator.

“Doogie Kameāloha, M.D.” will include cast members Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jason Scott Lee and Kathleen Rose Perkins, as well as creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang.

“Ghosts” will feature cast members Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Sheila Carrasco, Asher Grodman, Brandon Scott Jones, Devan Long, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Rebecca Wisocky and Román Zaragoza, as well as executive producers Joe Port and Joe Wiseman.

“The Harper House” will feature voice actors Rhea Seehorn, Jason Lee, Ryan Flynn, Gabourey Sidibe, Gary Anthony Williams and Nyima Funk, as well as creator and showrunner Brad Neely and executive producer Katie Krentz.

“Love Life” will include William Jackson Harper, who stars and executive produces; actor Jessica Williams; creator and co-showrunner Sam Boyd; co-showrunner Bridget Bedard; co-showrunner Rachelle Williams; and executive producer Paul Feig. Variety‘s own Angelique Jackson moderates.

“One of Us Is Lying” includes actors Annalisa Cochrane, Mark McKenna, Marianly Tejada, Chibuikem Uche and Cooper van Grootel, showrunner Dario Madrona and executive producer John Sacchi.

“Ordinary Joe” will feature series stars Charlie Barnett, Elizabeth Lail, Natalie Martinez and James Wolk, as well as executive producers Russel Friend and Garett Lerner.

“Our Kind of People” will include series stars Morris Chestnut, Yaya DaCosta, Nadine Ellis and Joe Morton, as well as executive producer Karin Gist.

“Queens” will feature series stars Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez, Tayloe Sele, Pepi Sonuga and Brandy, as well as executive music producer Swizz Beatz, and executive producers Zahir McGhee and Sabrina Wind. The panel will be moderated by “The Undefeated’s” Kelley L. Carter.

“Rhodes to the Top” will feature Brandi Rhodes, AEW wrestler and chief brand officer of AEW; Cody Rhodes, AEW wrestler and executive vice president of AEW; and Tony Khan, executive producer and CEO, general manager and head of creative of AEW. Variety’s own Joe Otterson moderates.

“Tacoma FD” includes Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Eugene Cordero, Hassie Harrison, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and moderator Whitney Cummings, who guest starred on Season 3.

“The Walking Dead” Universe panel will be moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown and include actors Rubén Blades and Danay García from “Fear the Walking Dead,” Alexa Mansour and Nico Tortorella from “The Walking Dead: The World Beyond” and Khary Payton and Lauren Ridloff from “The Walking Dead,” as well as Ramon Norrod, Ridloff’s interpreter and executive producers Angela Kang and Matt Negrete.

“The Wonder Years” will feature cast members Elisha “EJ” Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki, and executive producers Lee Daniels, Saladin K. Patterson and Fred Savage. The panel will be moderated by “Entertainment Tonight’s” Kevin Frazier.