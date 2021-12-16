PaleyFest to Make In-Person Return in 2022 With ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Riverdale’

PaleyFest LA is prepping an in-person return in 2022 with “This Is Us,” “Better Call Saul” and “Riverdale” already set on the lineup.

The Paley Center for Media’s annual television festival will return to the Dolby Theatre from April 2-10, with the full lineup and advance ticket sales on Jan. 18. The festival is once again sponsored by Citi, with The William S. Paley Foundation as a founding benefactor.

“We are thrilled to return in person, once again, to celebrate television’s best and brightest at the Dolby Theatre. PaleyFest LA provides devoted fans and Paley Members with unparalleled access to leading talent and creative minds from today’s top TV shows for a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We thank our friends at Citi and The William S. Paley Foundation for their continued support of this iconic festival and their commitment to celebrating the brilliant voices of television.”

This is the first time PaleyFest LA will be in-person since 2019. The festival pivoted to a virtual, pre-taped panels in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and repeated that experience in 2021.

NBC and 20th Television’s “This Is Us” was featured during the last live PaleyFest and returns now in celebration of the family drama’s final season, which begins on Jan. 4.

“We are honored to be part of this prestigious festival. Looking forward to talking all things ‘This Is Us’ with you, one last time,” said Dan Fogelman, creator and executive producer, “This Is Us.”

Meanwhile, The CW and Warner Bros. Television’s “Riverdale” last took part in PaleyFest in 2018 and AMC and Sony Pictures Television’s “Better Call Saul” last appeared in 2016.

“Saul Goodman might only be the ‘World’s 2nd Best Lawyer,’ but he scores an invitation to PaleyFest?! We are thrilled and honored to talk about our show and its final season with the brilliant — and good-looking — folks at this year’s PaleyFest,” said Peter Gould, showrunner, “Better Call Saul.”

The specific cast and creative team members who will sit down on the Dolby stage for moderated discussions will be announced on Jan. 18, along with the other shows in the lineup.

PaleyFest LA is the nation’s longest-running festival celebrating creative excellence in television. Over the years, the festival has highlighted currently airing shows, as well as special reunions, such as “Parks and Recreation’s” 10th anniversary and “Six Feet Under’s” 20th anniversary, which occurred in 2021.