‘Six Feet Under’ Reunion, ‘Big Sky,’ ‘The Late Late Show’ Set for PaleyFest 2021

PaleyFest LA will once again return this spring, and the first pieces of programming announced for the television festival are a “Six Feet Under” reunion and panel discussions for ABC’s “Big Sky” and CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Due to ongoing health and safety precautions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 PaleyFest event will once again be held virtually, with all programs available to view at once, on March 23 for Paley members and Citi cardmembers, and on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET for the general public.

“We’re thrilled to announce the first selections to this year’s PaleyFest LA, which will include a look at one of television’s hottest new shows, a conversation with one of the most beloved names in late night, and a reunion twenty years in the making,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center for Media’s president and CEO. “Television fans know PaleyFest is the ultimate destination for all the great behind-the-scenes stories of television’s top shows. We’re thankful to our friends at Citi and Verizon for their continued support of the festival, and their commitment to highlighting diverse and original voices on television.”

The “Six Feet Under” reunion will feature creator Alan Ball and cast members still to be announced, reminiscing and reflecting on the two decades years since the show premiered on HBO, and the impact it has had on audiences ever since. The five-season family drama followed the Fishers, owners of Fisher & Sons Funeral Home.

“I look forward to reuniting with the cast of ‘Six Feet Under’ for the PaleyFest event marking its 20th anniversary. I have such tremendous respect for everyone, it will be a real treat to reconnect and talk about the show,” said Ball.

The “Big Sky” panel will dive into the first season’s twists and turns with executive producer David E. Kelley and others, still to be announced. The show centers on private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and former police officer Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) as they investigate the disappearance of two sisters who were coming to visit Jenny’s son but quickly come to realize something bigger is going on.

“We are honored and thrilled to be part of this prestigious festival. A very cool dance to get invited to. Thanks to all at PaleyFest!” said Kelley.

“The Late Late Show” panel details have not been shared yet, but it will, of course, celebrate the late-night talk show that has spawned viral videos and series spinoffs including “Carpool Karaoke.”

“We are honored that PaleyFest LA has invited us to participate, and are grateful for the opportunity to speak to, and thank, the fans who have been so supportive of the show since we started, and particularly during this challenging year,” said “The Late Late Show With James Corden” executive producers Rob Crabbe and Ben Winston.

Citi and Verizon will return as sponsors for this year’s festival.

“The Paley Center has a long history of exceptional programming that celebrates the art of entertainment, and Verizon couldn’t be more proud to support,” said Tami Erwin, CEO, Verizon Business, and board member, Paley Center. “Storytelling has the power to lift spirits, provide escape and create a sense of community that’s needed now more than ever. Verizon Business is excited to be working with entertainment companies on how our technology can help transform the production and viewer experience.”

These panels, and others that are still to be announced on Feb. 9, will be viewable on the Paley Center’s Yahoo Entertainment channel.