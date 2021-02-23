PaleyFest LA Adds ‘Lovecraft Country,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ More to 2021 Lineup

The Paley Center for Media has filled out its 2021 PaleyFest LA slate with CBS’ “Evil,” ABC’s “The Good Doctor,” HBO’s “Lovecraft Country,” Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” and FX’s “What We Do in the Shadows.”

These six shows join the previously announced three (ABC’s “Big Sky,” CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and a 20th anniversary reunion for HBO’s “Six Feet Under”) as screenings and panels for the virtual festival, streaming panels March 26 though April 1.

“For 38 years, PaleyFest LA has been uniting fans with the casts and creative teams behind the most acclaimed and buzz-worthy television shows, delighting audiences with exclusive behind-the-scenes and breaking news stories,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s president and CEO. “We are proud to have Citi and Verizon as the official sponsors, and are thankful for their continued support and commitment to highlighting diverse and original voices on television.”

All programs will be made available to Paley Center members, as well as Citi cardmembers first, on March 26. Then, an initial slate of programming, including “The Queen’s Gambit,” “Six Feet Under” and “What We Do in the Shadows,” will be made public on March 30; additional releases will be made public on March 31 and April 1. All of these panels will be watchable on the Paley Center’s dedicated channel on Yahoo Entertainment at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

Paley Center members will also be able to watch exclusive content from the “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Six Feet Under” events and exclusive screening material from “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and “Evil,” while patron members will have behind-the-scenes access to attend the live taping of “The Queen’s Gambit” event.

See below for the full lineup and panelist details for the 2021 PaleyFest LA event.

March 30

“The Queen’s Gambit” panel will feature actors Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Moses Ingram, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Harry Melling and Bill Camp, as well as executive producer William Horberg.

“Thank you PaleyFest for including ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ in your lineup of outstanding television shows this year. We could have been in your first festival in 1986, but it took us 35 years to get it made, and Anya Taylor-Joy wasn’t born yet!” said Horberg.

“What We Do in the Shadows” will include actors Kayvan Novak, Matt Berry, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, as well as executive producers Paul Simms and Stefani Robinson. It will be moderated by director Kyle Newacheck.

“We here at ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ are excited to be part of this year’s PaleyFest, and we’re particularly excited about sharing the stage with the creator of the second-best cable TV show about vampires ever made,” said Simms.

The “Six Feet Under” 20th anniversary reunion will feature actors Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Lauren Ambrose, Frances Conroy, Freddy Rodriguez and Rachel Griffiths, as well as creator and executive producer Alan Ball and executive producers Robert Greenblatt, David Janollari and Alan Poul.

“I look forward to reuniting with the cast of ‘Six Feet Under’ for the PaleyFest event marking its twentieth anniversary. I have such tremendous respect for everyone, and it will be a real treat to reconnect and talk about the show,” said Ball.

“Big Sky” will present a panel including actors Kathryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Brian Geraghty, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Valerie Mahaffey and Brooke Smith, as well as executive producers Ross Fineman and Matthew Gross.

March 31

“Lovecraft Country’s” panel will feature actors Jurnee Smollett, Michael Kenneth Williams, Wunmi Mosaku, Aunjanue Ellis, Jamie Chung and Abbey Lee, as well as creator and showrunner Misha Green.

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will present a panel moderated by actor Andrew Rannells that features host and executive producer James Corden alongside his fellow executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe.

“We are honored that PaleyFest LA has invited us to participate, and are grateful for the opportunity to speak to, and thank, the fans who have been so supportive of the show since we started, and particularly during this challenging year,” said Winston and Crabbe in a joint statement.

“The Good Doctor” will welcome actor and executive producer Freddie Highmore for a discussion alongside his co-stars Antonia Thomas, Fiona Gubelmann, Hill Harper and Paige Spara, and showrunners David Shore and Erin Gunn.

“We at ‘The Good Doctor’ are honored and excited to take part in PaleyFest 2021. We look forward to discussing all things season four with you,” said Shore and Gunn in a joint statement.

Moderated by “The Stand” star Whoopi Goldberg, the “Evil” conversation will include cast members Mike Colter, Michael Emerson, Kurt Fuller, Katja Herbers, Christine Lahti and Aasif Mandvi, and creators and showrunners Robert and Michelle King.

“We couldn’t be more honored and excited to talk all things ‘Evil’ at PaleyFest. This year has provided an unfortunate abundance of material,” said the Kings.

April 1

The final event will be a panel discussion for “Ted Lasso,” featuring co-creator and executive producer Bill Lawrence; co-creator, executive producer and actor Jason Sudeikis; executive producer and actor Brendan Hunt; wrier and actor Brett Goldstein; and cast members Hannah Waddingham, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Nick Mohammed and Phil Dunster. It will be moderated by actor and comedian Patton Oswalt.

“I get to speak for the whole ‘Ted Lasso’ team when I say thanks for including us at this year’s PaleyFest. We’re so grateful to anyone who gave our show any of their time this year — it’s cool to have the opportunity to let fans know that,” said Lawrence.