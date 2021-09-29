Paley Center Appoints Elizabeth Rojas Levi and Rene Reyes to Executive Leadership Team

The Paley Center for Media has promoted Rene Reyes to VP of public programming and festivals, and Elizabeth Rojas Levi has been named SVP of communications.

“I am thrilled to welcome Elizabeth Rojas Levi to the Paley family and to recognize Rene Reyes for his outstanding work and dedication to raise the Paley Center’s public programs and festivals to new heights,” said Maureen Reidy, president and CEO of the Paley Center, in a statement. “They are both an example of the extraordinary talent, expertise, and diversity of our leadership team, and reflect Paley’s position as the standard of excellence in the industry now and for generations to come.”

Rojas Levi will be based in New York City and will be responsible for leading the non-profit organization’s brand and reputation efforts, corporate comms and the organization’s external and internal communications. She joins the Paley Center from the Nokia Corporation, where she most recently led global communications for the company — including internal, external and financial comms. As the senior director of global public affairs for Nokia, she led its delegation to Davos and positioned the company in Washington, DC. Prior to Nokia, the multilingual Ecuadorian held numerous prestigious roles, including the Governor of Florida’s representative in Washington, D.C., an appointee to the US International Telecommunications Advisory Committee, a member of the Meridian Leadership Council, and a mentor with the U.S. Department of State to help girls get into tech. At the Paley Center for Media, Rojas Levi will also work closely with the non-profit’s media council and international council, as well as its foundation and supporters.

“As a historic institutional landmark, the Paley Center has a remarkable convening power to create community, elevate diverse voices, and advance the exchange of ideas,” added Rojas Levi in a statement. “It’s an honor to join the team during an exciting time for the industry as technology continues to change consumer behavior, access to content, and today’s cultural landscape.”

In Reyes’ new position, he will oversee the successful implementation of the non-profit’s programs, such as the Paley Front Rows, Paley Lives, PaleyFest LA, PaleyFest NY and PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. He has been with the Paley Center since 2004 and has produced over 800 public programs, as well as establishing several collections in the Paley Center’s archives, including the LGBTQ+ Collection, which chronicles five decades of LGBTQ+ achievements in media. Reyes is also a New York National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Emmy Award-winning writer and producer.

“It continues to be an honor to celebrate and preserve the creative legacy of television through the work of the Paley Center, and a privilege to collaborate with my talented colleagues at Paley and throughout an industry that I love,” Reyes said.