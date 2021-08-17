‘Painting With John’ Renewed for Season 2 at HBO

“Painting with John” has been renewed for Season 2 at HBO, Variety has learned.

Season one of the unscripted series featured musician, actor, director and painter John Lurie ensconced at his worktable, honing his intricate watercolor techniques and sharing reflections on what he’s learned about life. Combining images of Lurie’s paintings, original music, and irreverent point of view on tapping into viewers’ childlike artist side, his overall ambivalence toward fame, and more, the series serves as a reminder to prioritize a little time every day for creativity, fun and a bit of mischief. Season one episodes are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

The first season was written and directed by Lurie and executive produced by Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for Hyperobject Industries. Matt Dwyer served as co-producer, with the show having been photographed and edited by Erik Mockus.

“My hope is to make a TV show where people see it and say, ‘I have no idea what I just saw, but I couldn’t stop watching it and it was wonderful,'” said Lurie. “I think I can get there in season two.”

In an interview with Variety ahead of the series premiere back in January, Lurie described how the series came about basically by accident.

“I was doing this [painting] technique, but I had to visit New York,” he said. “And I was going to forget the technique, so we filmed me doing it. And I thought we would just put it on Instagram, or on my website, these one- and two-minute things. It was kind of funny and delightful. People seem so depressed these days, and I just thought it would be a nice thing to give people. We had Erik Mockus come to film it, and he turned out to be so good that it just kept developing. Then I did this podcast with Mat Dwyer, and he said, ‘Do you mind if I send this to Adam McKay?’ And I said, ‘Sure.’ Then [McKay] says, ‘I’m going to get this seen.’ And he sent it to HBO. And then I had a show on HBO, by accident. Whenever you try to do something, it never works. But this just sort of happened.”