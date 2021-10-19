Pablo Schreiber Joins Hulu’s Candy Montgomery True Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Pablo Schreiber has signed onto the Hulu true crime series “Candy,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The show tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a housewife in Silicon Prairie, Texas, who murdered her best friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1980. Jessica Biel is attached to play Montgomery, while Melanie Lynskey will play Betty Gore. Schreiber will star as Alan Gore, Betty’s husband and a Silicon Prairie engineer and father.

Schreiber is no stranger to TV audiences, with the actor earning an Emmy nomination for guest actor in a drama for his role on the hit Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black.” He will next be seen playing the iconic video game character Master Chief in the Paramount Plus series adaptation of “Halo.” His other TV credits include “American Gods,” “The Wire,” and “Defending Jacob.” On the film side, he has starred in features such as “Den of Thieves,” “Skyscraper,” “Vicky Christina Barcelona,” and “The Manchurian Candidate.”

Several members of the team behind the Hulu/UCP true crime series “The Act” will reunite for “Candy.” Robin Veith wrote the “Candy” pilot script and will serve as executive producer on the series. Nick Antosca will serve as executive producer under his banner Eat the Cat banner along with Alex Hedlund. Michael Uppendahl will direct the pilot and executive produce. Biel and Michelle Purple will executive produce via Iron Ocean. Jim Atkinson and John Bloom will serve as consulting producers. The series hails from UCP and 20th Television. Both Veith and Antosca are under overall deals at UCP.

“Candy” the second scripted show ordered to series about the Montgomery case. HBO Max is currently working on its own version of the story titled “Love and Death,” with Elizabeth Olsen set to star as Montgomery and Lily Rabe attached to play Gore.