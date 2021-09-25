‘Ozark’: First Look at Final Season Shows the Byrdes Cleaning Up Another Bloody Mess

The Byrdes have blood on their hands again in the first glimpse of the fourth and final season of “Ozark” offered Saturday by Netflix as part of its Tudum global promotional event.

The 90-second clip released by Netflix shows the couple at the heart of the series — Wendy and Marty Byrde, played by Laura Linney and Jason Bateman — washing themselves up in a bathroom sink. Both have blood and some kind of grit on their hands, hair and upper body. They appear to be back in Mexico working with the drug cartel family that has been integral to the series in recent seasons.

Netflix did not disclose a premiere date but said the season would air next year.

If anything can top the explosive “bitch wolf” showdown between Emmy winner Julia Garner and showstopper Linney, it could be this final season. Last we saw ‘Ruth Langmore (Garner) had left the Byrde family’s crime ring after Wendy Byrde (Linney) ratted out her own brother, a decision that swiftly lead to his demise. Horrified by the actions of Wendy and Marty, Langmore exits the whole operation an action which Wendy returns with this threat, “you don’t get to quit a drug cartel.”

Reunited with what’s left of her family Langmore makes a new alliance with the exceedingly dangerous Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery). We’ve yet to see what kind of chaos Langmore and Snell will sow in the back hills of the Ozarks, but we’re not optimistic that anyone will make it out of Missouri alive by the series finale.

This last season is made up of 14 episodes with the first episode titled, “The Beginning of the End.” However, the new season will be split into two parts with release dates yet to be determined.

Watch the first clip from “Ozark’s” final season below: