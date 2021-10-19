‘Ozark’s’ Final Season to Premiere in January 2022 on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

The final season of “Ozark” will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Netflix with its first seven episodes. The second seven-episode half of the season will then follow later in the year.

“Ozark” follows the Byrde family’s criminal enterprise in the Ozarks. As patriarch Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) put it in the series premiere back in 2017, “Money is, at its essence, that measure of a man’s choices.” That quote is laid over the beginning of a teaser for the final season, implying it will come back to haunt him in the show’s final run.

The final season stars Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker and Veronica Falcón. The show is executive produced by Chris Mundy, who also serves as showrunner, Bateman; Mark Williams; John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney serves as co-executive producer. The series is from MRC Television.

Watch the teaser below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

FIRST LOOKS

Hulu released a trailer for Season 2 of “The Great,” which premieres Nov. 19. In the second season, Catherine (Elle Fanning) takes the Russian throne, but the reality of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be may prove more challenging than takin down Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). As she struggles to bring enlightenment to Russia, she also has to contend with the arrival of her mother (Gillian Anderson) and her shifting relationship to her husband. Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow also star. The show is is created, written and executive produced by Tony McNamara and executive produced by Marian Macgowan, Mark Winemaker, Fanning, Hoult, Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward, Doug Mankoff and Andrew Spaulding, Thruline’s Josh Kesselman and Ron West, and Matt Shakman. The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. Watch the trailer below.

Apple TV Plus debuted a trailer for Season 2 of “Snoopy in Space,” premiering on Oct. 19. After exploring the moon and visiting the space station in Season 1, the 12-episode second season will see Snoopy and other “Peanuts” characters on a journey across the universe to find out if there is outside of Earth. The series is executive produced by showrunner Mark Evestaff; Craig Schulz; WildBrain’s Josh Scherba, Anne Loi and Stephanie Betts; and Charles M. Schulz Creative Associates’ Paige Braddock. Watch the trailer below.

DEALS

Trevor Donovan has signed a new overall deal with GAC Media to star in and executive produce original films for the network, Variety has learned exclusively. He will soon appear in “Jingle Bell Christmas,” a holiday film premiering on Dec. 4 as part of GAC Family’s “Great American Christmas” franchise. GAC Family will work to expand Donovan’s previous anti-bullying work, which includes a nationwide campaign in partnership with the Ad Council.

LATE NIGHT

Nick Offerman and Charlamagne Tha God will appear on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” while Hailee Steinfeld, Lee Pace and Coldplay will appear on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”