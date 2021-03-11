OWN Orders Drama Series ‘The Kings of Napa’ from Janine Sherman Barrois

OWN has ordered a new series from “Claws” showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois, “The Kings of Napa.” Barrois will executive produce alongside NAACP Image Award-winner Michelle Listenbee Brown and Oprah Winfrey. The series was created by Sherman Barrois under her exclusive multi-year overall deal with Warner Bros. Television, which she inked in 2018. The series hails from Warner Bros. Television and Harpo Films.

Matthew A. Cherry, the Academy Award-winning director of animated short film “Hair Love,” is set to direct the first two episodes of “The Kings of Napa.” Production will begin later in 2021 for an early 2022 premiere on OWN.

“We’ve been captivated for years by Janine’s incredible body of work and welcome her into OWN’s family of dynamic drama storytellers,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “Janine’s created compelling characters that hook viewers right from the start, and we can’t wait for her to dive in with this bold and sexy new series.”

The series is centered on the power struggle between the wealthy vineyard-owning King siblings in idyllic and picturesque Napa Valley, California. The aspirational African American family’s line of business has granted them the type of status that lands them on the pages of design magazines and society pages. The wine business has brought the Kings success and acclaim, but following their patriarch’s sudden departure from the company, the three siblings must grapple for their reigns to the grape kingdom and acquire their own power.

“The Kings of Napa” joins OWN’s current slate of programming that includes Ava DuVernay’s “Queen Sugar” and “Cherish the Day,” Tarell Alvin McCraney’s Peabody Award-winning “David Makes Man,” Craig Wright’s “Delilah” and Tyler Perry’s long-running “The Haves and the Have Nots.”