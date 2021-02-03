OWN Releases ‘Delilah’ Trailer (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, OWN premiered a trailer for its new legal drama “Delilah,” and Charter Communications announced that president and chief operating officer John Bickham will retire in 2022.

FIRST LOOKS

OWN dropped a trailer for “Delilah,” which hails from Craig Wright. The new drama series, which is set to debut in March, follows its titular character (played by Maahra Hill) after she leaves a prestigious white-shoe law firm to raise her children. Now, she takes on oft-ignored cases, representing disenfranchised groups and going toe-to-toe with the powerful and privileged. But this time, she’s up against her best friend and fellow attorney Tamara (Jill Marie Jones) — and lives are at stake. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Media has tapped The Federalist publisher and co-founder Ben Domenech as a contributor, CEO Suzanne Scott announced. In the role, Domenech will provide political commentary across all Fox News Media platforms and host a weekly podcast for Fox News Audio.

President and chief operating officer of Charter Communications John Bickham will retire at the end of 2022. As a result, Rich DiGeronimo, chief product and technology officer, and Chris Winfrey, chief financial officer, will take on additional responsibilities. DiGeronimo will oversee Spectrum Reach, Charter’s advertising sales business, and report to CEO Tom Rutledge. Meanwhile, Winfrey will lead sales and marketing and Spectrum Community Solutions, reporting to Bickham and Rutledge. Bickham will continue to oversee the field operations, customer operations, network operations and FP&A and business planning teams.

EVENTS

IGN Fan Fest, a free two-day multiplatform digital event showcasing 2021’s anticipated releases, will run Feb. 26-27 across IGN’s digital and social platforms, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto and Plex. It includes a “Batman Beyond” cast reunion and table read, an inside look at Bethesda’s “Deathloop,” an extended sneak peek of Amazon Studios’ upcoming adult animation series “Invincible,” an interview with comic creator Mark Millar and series star Josh Duhamel about Netflix’s “Jupiter’s Legacy,” a cast Q&A and sneak peek of Netflix’s “Shadow and Bone” and a panel about “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” hosted by Synder himself.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Magic Johnson, Jenny Slate and singer-songwriter Ashnikko will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while Kelly Ripa, JoJo Siwa and M. Night Shyamalan will be featured on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Amy Schumer, Thomas Middleditch and Matt Cameron. Salma Hayek and Mark Harris will be tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Dax Shepard will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”