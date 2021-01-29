OWN to Honor Cicely Tyson With Special Airing of ‘Oprah’s Master Class’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, OWN announced it will honor the late Cicely Tyson with a special re-airing of “Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson,” and NBC announced the premiere date for “New Amsterdam” Season 3.

DATES

Discovery Plus will stream “If I Can’t Have You: The Jodi Arias Story,” a two-hour special on the infamous trial involving Jodi Arias, who was convicted of killing ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander, beginning Feb. 12. While the trial points to her guilt, the documentary sheds uncertainty on the ruling by granting viewers access to Arias’ personal diaries, unseen police interviews and testimony and interviews with those closest to the case. The special, which includes both Arias and Alexander’s loved ones, seeks to uncover if Arias is truly a murderer or a misunderstood woman who acted in self-defense.

NBC’s medical drama “New Amsterdam” will return for its third season March 2 at 10 p.m. Season 3 will follow Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) as he and his team face the daunting health care inequities that have widened since the onset of the pandemic. “New Amsterdam” is executive produced by David Schulner, Peter Horton, Michael Slovis, David Foster, Aaron Ginsburg and Shaun Cassidy.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix’s “Buried by the Bernards,” which follows a family-owned funeral business that provides low-cost services to community members, premiered a trailer. The eight-episode series, which debuts Feb. 12, centers Ryan Bernard of R Bernard Funeral Services who offers affordable packages to those dealing with costly funeral prices and compassionate care to those who need it most. In this line of work, the Bernards can’t afford to neglect supporting each other as well and have their own unorthodox way of sticking close together. Watch the trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

As part of a multi-year creative partnership with animation creators and comedians Roger Black and Waco O’Guin, Netflix has ordered the science fiction animated series “Farzar” as its first project under the new deal. Black and O’Guin, who are the creators and showrunners of Netflix’s “Paradise PD,” will serve as creators, writers, executive producers and showrunners of the new series. “Farzar” will follows Prince Fichael and his gang as they venture out of their secluded human city to fight hostile aliens. As they begin their quest, Fichael realizes everything is not as it seems. Marc Provissiero, Scott Greenberg and Joel Kuwahara will serve as executive producers.

INITIATIVES

NBCUniversal has joined the Ruderman Family Foundation’s call to commit to auditioning actors with disabilities with each new studio production in order to improve and increase the representation of people with disabilities on screen. The foundation’s guidelines include recognizing that disability is central to diversity and that the disability community comprises one of the largest underrepresented groups in the United States, facing exclusion behind and in front of the camera; that increasing auditions is critical to achieving inclusion and that the company will continue to increase the number of auditions for actors with disabilities in film and TV.

SPECIALS

Discovery Plus will stream all-new “Puppy Bowl Presents” specials leading up to Super Bowl Sunday, including “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games,” “Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best in Show” and “Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation.” In a fast-paced hour hosted by Kym Whitley, “Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Games” will feature four pairs of dogs and amateur trainers facing off against one another for the title of greatest showman. Each challenge will be judged by pro dog trainer Travis Brorsen and comedian Crystal Powell, with one pair eliminated each round until a winner is declared. “Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Best in Show” will follow previous pup champions lives and fan-favorites, leading up to the declaration of “best in show.” “Puppy Bowl XVII Presents: Puppy Bowl Nation,” which will air Feb. 7, features a road trip across the U.S. that showcases the fluffiest competitors throughout Puppy Bowl’s 16-year history. The specials will also air the same day on Animal Planet.

OWN will honor Cicely Tyson with a special re-airing of “Oprah’s Master Class: Cicely Tyson” on Jan. 30 and 31. In the special, Tyson, a Tony- and Emmy-winning actor whose illustrious roles and dedication shone in her decades-long career, offers a first-person account of the life lessons she learned throughout her journey.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature guests Justin Timberlake, London Hughes and Ozuna & Anuel AA.