Claire and Jamie Face the Impending Revolution in ‘Outlander’ Season 6 Teaser

Starz released a teaser and key art for “Outlander’s” sixth season, which will premiere in early 2022.

The new season, inspired in part by Diana Gabaldon’s “A Breath of Snow and Ashes,” will see the threat of the Revolutionary War looming over Fraser’s Ridge. A sign tacked up in the teaser, which you can watch below, advises townspeople to refuse British goods, for example.

“It’s starting — a storm, the war. It’s almost here,” says Caitriona Balfe’s Claire in the teaser.

Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) will have to choose what is best for their family during this tumultuous time, while still dealing with the trauma of they endured during the previous season, such as Claire being raped by Lionel (Ned Dennehy).

Claire and Jamie’s struggles will also include navigating life in colonial America and establishing a home in the backcountry of North Carolina. Although they want to maintain peace and flourish within society, society is marching towards Revolution — and Claire knows what that means. Now the couple will be tasked with defending their home amid increasing conflict in their community.

“If Season 4 asked, ‘What is home?’ and Season 5 asked, ‘What are you willing to do to protect your home?,’ then Season 6 explores what happens when there is disharmony and division among the inhabitants of the home you’ve created: when you become an outsider, or an ‘outlander,’ so to speak, marginalized and rejected in your own home,” the network says.

Starz previously renewed “Outlander” for a seventh season, which will be based on the next book in Gabaldon’s series, titled “An Echo in the Bone.”

Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg executive produce the series, which is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.