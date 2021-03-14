‘Outlander’ Renewed for Season 7 at Starz

“Outlander” has been renewed for Season 7 at Starz.

The news comes as the show is currently in production on Season 6, which was supposed to begin last year but was delayed due to the pandemic. Season 7 of the popular series will be based on the seventh book in Diana Gabaldon’s “Outlander” series, “An Echo in the Bone.” It will consist of 12 episodes.

“Starz is committed to investing in unapologetic, bold premium storytelling that amplifies diverse voices and shines a spotlight on women in front of and behind the camera through our #TakeTheLead initiative,” said Christina Davis, president of original programming for Starz. “The hit series ‘Outlander’ embodies everything about our initiative including a powerful female lead character and an amazing team of storytellers. We look forward to following the adventures of Claire and Jamie in America during the Revolution as well as more time travel during this next season.”

“Outlander” stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, all of whom are expected to return for Season 7. Heughan and fellow “Outlander” star Graham McTavish can also currently be seen in the Starz docuseries “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.” The show follows the pair on a roadtrip through Scotland as they explore their heritage and exploring what it means to be Scottish.

Ronald D. Moore, Matthew B. Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg serve as executive producers, with Roberts also serving as showrunner. The series is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic ‘Outlander’ journey,” said Roberts. “We can’t wait to get into the writer’s room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”