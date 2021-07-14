Netflix Releases ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2 Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the upcoming second season of “Outer Banks,” which will premiere on July 30.

Set in a beach vacation destination located along the titular Outer Banks, the coming-of-age series follows a tight-knit group of local teens called the Pogues who live at the Cut. Determined to uncover what happened to the missing father of the group’s ringleader, John B, they discover a legendary treasure that changes their lives.

After their near-death escape, the second season finds John B (Chase Stokes) and Sarah (Madelyn Cline) on the run in the Bahamas, while the stakes for Kiara (Madison Bailey), Pope (Jonathan Daviss) and J.J. (Rudy Pankow) rapidly escalate at home. The $400 million is still in the game, but will the uncovering of a newfound secret reunite the group for a fresh mission? The adventure of a lifetime awaits, but uncharted waters ahead mean our Pogues must do all they can to make it out alive.

“Outer Banks” also stars Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten, Caroline Arapoglou, Carlacia Grant, Elizabeth Mitchell, Julia Antonelli, Deion Smith, Cullen Moss and Nicholas Cirillo.

Creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke serve as executive producers.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

LATE NIGHT

Don Cheadle, Cecily Strong and BTS will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Chris Bosh and Moneybagg Yo will be featured on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Phoebe Robinson. Mindy Kaling and Wally Baram will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” while “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will have on Florence Pugh, Questlove, Walk the Moon and Charlie Benante.