‘Outer Banks’ Renewed for Season 3 on Netflix

The Pogues still have more treasures to hunt and bad guys to outsmart all while clad in board shorts and bikinis, and a few brewskis deep. Netflix has officially renewed the coming-of-age mystery series “Outer Banks,” set on islands of the same name off the coast of North Carolina and the Bahamas, for a third season. Series creators Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke will all return as showrunners and executive producers of the Gen Z hit.

Season 1 premiered at the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic — April 2020 — when escapism was the TV trend du jour, and “Outer Banks” delivered plenty of on-screen getaways for audiences. Season 2 premiered on July 30, 2021, and it held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s global “top 10 TV series in English” list for the first four weeks following its launch.

Season 2 follows a tight-knit group of local teens (self-labeled as the “Pogues”), played by Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss and Rudy Pankow, struggling to come to terms with the death of their friends after a treasure hunt goes awry. However, viewers and characters alike soon realize that John B (Stokes) and Sarah (Cline) are on the run in the Bahamas and back on the trail of gold, while the stakes for the rest of the Pogues rapidly escalate at home. A whopping $400 million is on the line when a newfound secret reunites the group for a fresh mission in uncharted waters.

Season 2 also starred Austin North, Drew Starkey, Charles Esten and Carlacia Grant. Grant has been upped to a series regular and will return for Season 3. Both seasons are currently streaming on the platform.