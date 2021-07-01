HBO Max Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’ Adds Five to Cast, Including ‘Cruella’ Star Joel Fry

The HBO Max pirate comedy series “Our Flag Means Death” has five new additions to its cast: Ewen Bremner, David Fane, Guz Khan, Matt Maher and Joel Fry, most recently seen in Disney’s “Cruella.” They will be joined alongside previously announced members Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill Vico Ortiz, and “Flight of the Conchords” alum and series lead Rhys Darby.

“Our Flag Means Death” is loosely based on the true adventures of Stede Bonnet (Darby), a pampered aristocrat who abandoned his life of privilege to become a pirate. The show was originally ordered at HBO Max in September 2020. The pirate comedy hails from writer, showrunner, and executive producer David Jenkins. Garrett Basch and Dan Halsted also serve as executive producers along with Taika Waititi, who will direct the pilot as well in addition to playing Blackbeard, history’s most infamous and feared buccaneer.

Ewen Bremner (“Trainspotting,” “Wonder Woman,” “Creation Stories”) will appear as Buttons; David Fane (“Next Goal Wins,” “Bro’Town,” “800 Words”) will play Fang; Joel Fry (“In The Earth,” “Yesterday”) will play Frenchie; Guz Khan (“Man Like Mobeen,” “Army of Thieves,” “The Bubble”) will appear as Ivan; Matt Maher (“Marriage Story,” “Captain Marvel,” “Live by Night”) will appear as Black Pete.

Bremner is repped by The Gersh Agency, Independent Talent Group, Suskin Management and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson; Fane is represented by Gail Cowan Management; Fry is repped by Independent Talent; Khan is repped by Curtis Brown and UTA; Maher is repped by CESD Talent and Viking Entertainment.