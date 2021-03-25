Oprah Winfrey to Interview Poet Amanda Gorman on Apple TV Plus

Oprah Winfrey will sit down with poet laureate Amanda Gorman for “The Oprah Conversation” on Apple TV Plus on Friday.

The 23-year-old poet, author and activist became an instant sensation when she spoke at President Biden’s inauguration, becoming the youngest inaugural poet in history.

“Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” said Winfrey in a statement. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

During the interview, the two will discuss “The Hill We Climb,” the heartfelt poem Gorman recited at the presidential inauguration. The young poet will touch on her process of creating the poem that captivated the world and launched her into fame. She’ll also share stories from her childhood that led her to this moment and her hopes for the future. In honor of Women’s History Month, they will also talk about the women who inspire Gorman, such as her mother and other important heroes who have inspired her pursuit of poetry.

The conversation with Gorman comes after Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from earlier this month, during which the royal couple discussed at length the struggles they faced in the Royal Family.

Other guests on “The Oprah Conversation” have included Barack Obama, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Emmanuel Acho, Professor Ibram X. Kendi and Bryan Stevenson.