Oprah Winfrey to Interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for CBS Primetime Special

On the heels of the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a second child, CBS has announced that Oprah Winfrey will sit down with the couple for a “wide-ranging” interview.

“Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special” will air on CBS on March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Winfrey will first speak with Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, about stepping into royal life, marriage, motherhood, her philanthropic work and how she handles life under the public eye. The two will then be joined by Prince Harry to discuss their move to the United States and future goals.

The special is produced by Harpo Productions. Terry Wood and Tara Montgomery will executive produce, along with co-executive producer Brian Piotrowicz.

On Sunday, Markle and Prince Harry announced that their family is expanding.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” a spokesperson for the couple confirmed to Variety. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Archie Harrison, in May 2019. The baby news comes after Markle penned an op-ed for the New York Times in November detailing that she had suffered a miscarriage a few months earlier.

Markle and Prince Harry are now based in Los Angeles after declaring their independence from the Royal Family in March of 2020. The couple reached a major multi-year deal with Netflix in September, which will allow them to develop documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children’s series. They also recently launched a podcast on Spotify under their Archwell Audio production company, with the goal of building “community through shared experience, narratives and values.”