Onyx Collective Legal Drama ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Adds Five to Cast

Legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has made five additions to its cast, Variety has learned.

Michael Ealy, Thadeus J. Mixson and Aderinsola Olabode will all appear in series regular roles, while Pauletta Washington and Sean Patrick Thomas will appear in recurring guest star roles.

In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets. The cast also includes Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, and Angela Grovey.

Ealy (“The Perfect Guy,” “Think Like a Man”) will play Damon. Described as giving OG prison bae vibes, Damon isn’t someone you should look at too long unless you are trying to get into trouble. Complex, smart, troubled, Damon is a former client of Jax’s who’s been in prison for sixteen years for a murder he didn’t commit.

Ealy is repped by The Gersh Agency and Anonymous Content.

Mixson (“Safety,” “The Wonder Years”) will play Spenser. A full-on teenager, complete with lots of eye rolling and attitude, Spenser is the son of Jax and Lewis. Spenser makes it clear that he prefers to spend time with his dad (a video game designer) instead of his mom, and he’s starting to act pretty coldly to his mother, which frustrates the hell out of Jax.

Mixson is repped by Paradigm and Foundation Media Partners.

Newcomer Olabode has been cast as Naima, the daughter of Jax and Lewis. Naima hasn’t hit the teenage years yet (unlike her 13 year old brother, Spenser) and she’s still an obedient, loving child to both her parents.

Olabode is repped by LA Talent.

Washington (“Genius: Aretha Franklin,” “She’s Gotta Have It”) will recur in the series as Mama Lu. Mama Lu keeps it real about everyone and everything (unless it’s about her own mistakes). Jax’s mother, Mama Lu is opinionated and a little overbearing. She loves Jax and she also loves Jax’s husband, Lewis. She makes it clear she thinks that Jax should work less and spend more time with her husband.

Washington is repped by WME.

Thomas (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “The Good Fight”) will recur as Brayden Mitchell. Described as rich, sexy, stylish, entitled, and savvy, don’t let that fool you: underneath that is a brother from Southeast D.C. whose bite is actually worse than his bark. Brayden comes in as a client at Jax’s firm and immediately rubs her the wrong way.

Thomas is repped by Innovative Artists and AFA Prime Talent.

“Reasonable Doubt” will be executive produced by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Raamla Mohamed is writing and executive producing the series, which features an all-Black writing staff. Attorney Shawn Holley is a co-executive producer as is Jon Leshay. ABC Signature will produce. Simpson Street and Mohamed are currently under overall deals with the studio.’

(Pictured, from left to right: Michael Ealy, Aderinsola Olabode, Sean Patrick Thomas)