Onyx Collective on Hulu Series ‘Reasonable Doubt’ Casts Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, Angela Grovey (EXCLUSIVE)

The legal drama “Reasonable Doubt” at Onyx Collective on Hulu has cast Tim Jo, McKinley Freeman, and Angela Grovey in series regular roles.

The trio join previously announced series lead Emayatzy Corinealdi. In the series, viewers will judge Jax Stewart (Corinealdi) for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law until they’re the one in trouble. Then they’ll see her for what she is: the most brilliant and fearless defense attorney in Los Angeles who bucks the justice system at every chance she gets.

Jo has been cast in the role of Daniel. Described as your dorky next door neighbor who grew up to be hot but couldn’t shake being a dork, Daniel is an investigator at Jax’s law firm. He makes his living talking to people, and yet he’s afraid to ask Jax’s prickly assistant for parking validation.

Jo’s most recent credits are the Apple alternative history drama “For All Mankind” and the hit NBC family drama “This Is Us.” He is also known for starring in shows like “Pitch” at Fox and “The Neighbors” at ABC.

He is repped by Buchwald and David Dean Management.

Freeman will appear as Lewis, said to be the man your mama meets once and asks about forever. Lewis is Jax’s husband, the father of their two children, a successful video game designer and a genuinely good guy. Lewis understands that he’s married to a complicated woman and the two of them share a good-humored, strongly bonded connection, though at times he craves something deeper which she doesn’t seem emotionally capable of giving.

Freeman recently appeared on the Fox drama “Our Kind of People” and in a recurring role in the critically-acclaimed OWN drama “Queen Sugar.” Other credits include “9-1-1,” “Scandal,” and “Major Crimes.”

He is repped by Gersh and Luber Roklin Entertainment.

Grovey will play Krystal, a woman whose honesty makes you fear her but also love the hell out of her. Krystal is Jax’s assistant at the law firm. Very smart, savvy, opinionated, sharp as a tack, Krystal says what she thinks, which can be brutal at times. She is a good sounding board for Jax, even though sometimes she says things that Jax would rather not hear.

Grovey’s past TV appearances include “Modern Love,” “The Blacklist,” “Ray Donovan,” and “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.”

She is repped by Kazarian/Measures/Ruskin & Associates and 44 West Entertainment.

“Reasonable Doubt” will be executive produced by Kerry Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street and Larry Wilmore via Wilmore Films. Raamla Mohamed is writing and executive producing the series, which features an all-Black writing staff. Attorney Shawn Holley is a co-executive producer as is Jon Leshay. ABC Signature will produce. Simpson Street and Mohamed are currently under overall deals with the studio. Washington will also direct the first episode after previously directing episodes of “Scandal,” “SMILF,” and “Insecure.”