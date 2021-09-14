‘Only Murders in the Building’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

“Only Murders in the Building” has been renewed for Season 2 at Hulu, Variety has learned.

The comedy series starring Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez is currently half-way through its first season, with the fifth episode dropping on Sept. 14.

“Everyone in our amazing ‘Building’ worked with such love and expertise through extraordinary times — and with incredible support from Disney, Hulu and 20th TV — to create a first season that might live up to our legendary cast, our beloved New York City, and to make a show about connection,” said series co-creator and executive producer John Hoffman. “To feel we’ve connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue — and to carry on our show’s wild ride of mystery-comedy-empathy — is too exciting for words. So I’ll shut up now — and just say a huge thanks to all and I can’t wait for more!”

The show follows three strangers (Martin, Short, and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

“There has been something about this project that felt almost fated from the start; from Dan’s first lunch with Steve in which Steve happened to mention he had an idea for a series, to John jumping aboard to co-create it, to Steve’s agreeing to star but only if Marty joined him, to the inspired addition of Selena,” said 20th Television president Karey Burke. “The comedy this team delivered has been the obsession of every executive at this studio, and our friends at Hulu have treated it like the crown jewel that it is. And now, thanks to the incredible audience response, we are so happy to say there will be more murders in the building — which is great news for everyone, except perhaps the residents of the Arconia.”

“Only Murders in the Building” was co-created by Martin and Hoffman. Both of them executive produce along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbitt, Dan Fogelman, and Jess Rosenthal. 20th Television is the studio.