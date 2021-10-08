‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ at Netflix Adds Four to Cast

Netflix announced that Bryana Salaz, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Ciara Riley Wilson and Shiv Pai have joined the cast of “Freeridge,” the upcoming spinoff of “On My Block.”

The young adult comedy will reveal another side of the fictitious L.A. town Freeridge, following Salaz, Meija, Wilson and Pai’s characters as the new protagonists after they appeared in the series finale of “On My Block.” In “Freeridge,” the new core group end up on an adventure after realizing they may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse.

Salaz is best known for being a contestant on Season 7 of “The Voice” and later starring in “Team Kaylie,” while Mejia’s credits include Season 11 of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Growing Fangs.” Wilson has appeared in “L.A. ‘s Finest” and “Kim Possible” and Pai has appeared in “Iron Fist” and “Uncut Gems.”

“On My Block,” which premiered its fourth and final season on Oct. 4, starred Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias and saw the teens through issues of heartbreak, gang culture and death. The series was co-created by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. All three co-created and executive produced “Freeridge” along with Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner. Haft, Gonzales and Uyeshiro also serve as co-showrunners.

“Co-creating and running ‘On My Block’ was and will always be a highlight of my life. I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from day one,” Iungerich said when “Freeridge” was first announced. “There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”