‘On My Block’ Spinoff ‘Freeridge’ Ordered to Series at Netflix Ahead of Final Season Premiere

Netflix has ordered a spinoff of the YA comedy series “On My Block.”

The new series, titled “Freeridge,” hails from “On My Block” co-creators Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, and Jeremy Haft along with “On My Block” co-producer Jamie Uyeshiro and “On My Block” co-executive producer Jamie Dooner. All are credited as co-creators and executive producers on the new series, with Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft also serving as co-showrunners.

“Co-creating and running ‘On My Block’ was and will always be a highlight of my life,” Iungerich said. “I am so proud to pass the baton to my incredible partners Eddie and Jeremy and the incomparable Jamie Uyeshiro who rocked it in the writers room from day one. There are more stories to tell of our beloved Freeridge and I cannot wait to continue to work with this talented team.”

News of the spinoff comes as “On My Block” will debut its fourth and final season on Netflix on Oct. 4. “Freeridge” takes its name from the fictional Los Angeles neighborhood that serves as the setting of “On My Block.” It follows a new crew of friends who may or may not have unleashed a deadly curse, kicking off a whole new adventure.

“While this chapter is closing for our OG squad this October as they reach the end of High School, we are excited to bring a brand new cast of characters and stories to life in this ‘On My Block’ spin-off,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s head of comedy. “There are so many more stories to tell in Freeridge and we’re grateful to continue this journey with Lauren, Eddie, Jeremy, Jamie Uyeshiro and Jamie Dooner.”

“On My Block” stars Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, Jessica Marie Garcia and Julio Macias. During its run, the show has tackled issues like gang culture, death and PTSD.

“Some of the greatest comments we’ve heard about ‘On My Block’ were from fans telling us that they felt seen and represented,” Uyeshiro, Gonzalez, and Haft said in a joint statement. ‘As we embark on ‘Freeridge,’ a more female driven show, we will continue to invest in authentic characters that represent our passionate audience… Oh, and there may be gnomies.”