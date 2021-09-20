Netflix Releases ‘On My Block’ Final Season Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the fourth and final season of “On My Block,” which will premiere on Oct. 4.

The coming-of-age dramedy series follows Cesar Diaz (Diego Tinoco), Monse Finnie (Sierra Capri), Ruby Martinez (Jason Genao) and Jamal Turner (Brett Gray), four inner city Los Angeles teens navigating love, gangs and high school together.

The trailer showcases how these characters have separated from each other, which was first teased at the end of Season 3. It is now two years in the future, and Monse is in an all-girls boarding school, while Ruby is in a relationship with Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia). Jamal is shown back on the football team, then wearing a Black Lives Matter t-shirt and running from someone in a truck. Cesar is shown with a shaved head and a stressed facial expression in a liquor store, on a front stoop and on the high school campus.

“On My Block” is co-created and executive produced by Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft. Iungerich serves as showrunner. Watch the trailer below.

Also in today’s TV news roundup:

DATES

ABC announced that Laura Dern and Tom Hanks will host “A Night in the Academy Museum” on Oct. 12 at 10:01 p.m. The special will reveal the history, exhibitions and insight provided by the new filmmaking museum, which opens to the public on Sept. 30. Annette Bening, Cher, Jon M. Chu, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Eiza González, Emily V. Gordon, Aldis Hodge, Marsai Martin, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Michelle Rodriguez, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren will appear as museum “guides.” “A Night in the Academy Museum” is produced by Herzog & Company in association with Show Shop and directed by Linda Mendoza. Mark Herzog and Frank Garritano serve as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

Fox debuted a new clip from Season 5 of “9-1-1,” which premieres on Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. In this season of the procedural about Los Angeles’s first responders, a ransomware attack causes a city-wide blackout, among other problems. The cast includes Angela Basset, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, Rockmond Dunbar, Corinne Massiah, Marcanthonee Jon Reis and Gavin McHugh. See the clip below.

BET Plus released a trailer for “American Gangster Presents: Big Fifty – The Delrhonda Hood Story,” which premieres on Sept. 30. The film marks the lead acting debut of rap artist Remy Ma, who stars as Delrhonda Hood aka Big Fifty. The biopic is narrated by the real-life Hood, who shares the story of being one of Detroit’s most legendary notorious queenpins, as well as her path to redemption. Durrell “Tank” Babbs, Ta’Rhonda Jones, Pretty Vee, Michael Anthony, Mike Merrill, Debbi Morgan, Marquita Goings and Rolonda Rochelle also star. The film is written by Gabrielle Collins​, directed by Russ Parr and produced by Octet Productions​. See the trailer below.

RATINGS

Trillerverz II broke viewership records on Sept. 14. The event featured a five-fight boxing card from the Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino and a Verzuz Battle between Fat Joe and Ja Rule from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. With total viewership still being tabulated, Trillerverz II will exceed the 5 million broadcast views from its Aug. 3 debut event, which featured the first live Verzuz Battle between The Lox and Dipset. Fat Joe and Ja Rule were joined by Nelly, Ashanti, Remy Ma, Lil Mo and Vita. Trillerverz is created and overseen by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland and produced by Triller Fight Club.

DEVELOPMENT

Disney Branded Television announced that Eva Longoria and Ben Spector, the president of Longoria’s company Unbelievable Entertainment, are developing a sci-fi comedy series based on Carlos Hernandez’s book “Sal & Gabi Break the Universe.” Sal is a teenager with the ability to retrieve items from other universes who sets out with his friend Gabi to bring his mother back from the dead. Writer and producer Nelson Soler is also attached to the project. Ayo Davis, Disney Branded Television’s executive vice president of creative development and strategy, will lead the development of the series.

LATE NIGHT

Hasan Minhaj, James Wolk and Meek Mill will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Seth MacFarlane, Brendan Hunt and The Lumineers will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Amy Adams, Lee Daniels and Girl in Red will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” will air a special called “‘The Late Show’s’ Celebration of Season 6: This Time with Laughs!” Ken Jeong and Lola Young will be on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”