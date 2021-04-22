‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Series at Disney Plus Casts Maya Erskine

The “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series at Disney Plus has cast Maya Erskine, Variety has confirmed.

Details on Erskine’s role are being kept under wraps. She joins previously announced series lead Ewan McGregor as well as Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. It was also previously announced that Hayden Christensen would return in the role of Darth Vader.

Erskine is best known for co-creating and co-starring in the Hulu comedy series “PEN15.” She, Anna Konkle, and Stacy Osei-Kuffour received an Emmy nomination in 2019 for best writing for a comedy series for their work on the show. Erskine’s other acting credits include “Crossing Swords,” “Casual,” “Insecure,” “Man Seeking Woman,” and features like “Scoob!” and “Wine Country.”

She is repped by Gersh, Mosaic, and Hansen Jacobson.

Production on “Obi-Wan Kenobi” recently began. The story begins 10 years after the events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, McGregor and series writer Joby Harold. Deborah Chow will direct after helming two highly-praised episodes of fellow “Star Wars” Disney Plus series “The Mandalorian.” The casting director is Carmen Cuba.

“Obi-Wan” is one of several “Star Wars” live-action series currently in the works at the streamer. Aside from a new season of “The Mandalorian,” others include: the “Rogue One” prequel focusing on Cassian Andor, “Rangers of the New Republic,” an Ahsoka Tano “Mandalorian” spinoff series, and “The Book of Boba Fett,” which is also a spinoff of “The Mandalorian.”

Deadline first reported Erskine’s casting.