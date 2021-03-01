Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus Series Casts Indira Varma

Indira Varma has joined the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed.

The details of the character Varma will play are being kept under wraps. She joins previously announced series lead Ewan McGregor, who will reprise the role of Kenobi from the films. Hayden Christensen will also appear, once again playing the role of Anakin Skywalker, a.k.a. Darth Vader.

Varma currently stars in the ABC legal drama “For Life.” She is also known for appearing as Ellaria Sand in HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” Her other recent TV credits also include “Patrick Melrose,” “Paranoid,” and “Carnival Row.” On the film side, her most recent releases were the crime thriller “Crisis” and “The One and Only Ivan,” the latter of which debuted on Disney Plus. She is repped by Gersh, Principal Entertainment LA, and Dalzell & Beresford Ltd.

McGregor confirmed that he was returning to play Kenobi in August 2019. Variety exclusively reported last year that Joby Harold is onboard to write the series after original writer Hossein Amini left the project. Deborah Chow, the director who helmed multiple episodes of Jon Favreau’s “The Mandalorian” on Disney Plus, has been tapped to direct the Obi-Wan series.

The series is reportedly set 10 years after the events of “Revenge of the Sith.” It is one of several “Star Wars” live-action series currently in the works at the streamer. Aside from a new season of “The Mandalorian,” others include: the “Rogue One” prequel focusing on Cassian Andor, “Rangers of the New Republic,” an Ahsoka Tano “Mandalorian” spinoff series, and “The Book of Boba Fett,” which is also a spinoff of “The Mandalorian.”

Deadline first reported Varma’s casting.