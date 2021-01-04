NYC Business Leaders Urge Congress to Certify Election Results

New York City-based leaders from across the business spectrum have urged Congress to certify the presidential election results as scheduled on Wednesday, warning that any delays would “run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.”

The letter, issued today, comes as Congress braces for a showdown on Wednesday between 11 incumbent and incoming U.S. senators and some 140 GOP members of the House vowing to contest the electoral college results from their states. The push is part of President Donald Trump’s increasingly desperate campaign to falsely claim that he prevailed in the Nov. 3 presidential election over his Democratic challenger, President-elect Joe Biden. Trump’s legal challenges to the election have been dismissed by judges in multiple states.

The two-paragraph statement from the Partnership for New York City organization was signed by more than 170 business leaders, including Hearst CEO Steve Swartz, Altice CEO Dexter Goei, Conde Nast CEO Roger Lynch, Interpublic Group CEO Michael Roth, Silvercup Studios CEO Alan Suna, Rubenstein president Steven Rubenstein, Microsoft president Brad Smith, NBA commissioner Adam Silver, WNBA commissioner Catherine Engelbert, Henry Kravis, co-chairman and co-CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Greg Mondre, co-CEO of Silver Lake, Kewsong Lee and CEO of Carlyle Group.

Another notable signer was Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, manufacturer of one of several vaccines that are seen as the best hope of controlling the coronavirus pandemic that has left more than 350,000 Americans dead and part of the U.S. economy in shambles.

“The incoming Biden administration faces the urgent tasks of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic,” the letter states. “Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history. There should be no further delay in the orderly transfer of power.”

The letter was released one day after the Washington Post published excerpts of a telephone call in which Trump sought to bully Georgia state officials into re-examining the vote tallies in the Peach state. Or as he put it, “find 11,780 votes.”

Here is the complete Partnership for New York letter:

This presidential election has been decided and it is time for the country to move forward. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have won the Electoral College and the courts have rejected challenges to the electoral process. Congress should certify the electoral vote on Wednesday, January 6. Attempts to thwart or delay this process run counter to the essential tenets of our democracy.

The incoming Biden administration faces the urgent tasks of defeating COVID-19 and restoring the livelihoods of millions of Americans who have lost jobs and businesses during the pandemic. Our duly elected leaders deserve the respect and bipartisan support of all Americans at a moment when we are dealing with the worst health and economic crises in modern history. There should be no further delay in the orderly transfer of power.

Lee S. Ainslie, III, Managing Partner, Maverick Capital

Ellen Alemany, Chairman & CEO, CIT Group Inc.

Simon Allen, Chief Executive Officer, McGraw-Hill Education, Inc.

Jeffrey H. Aronson, Managing Principal, Centerbridge Partners

Ajay Banga, Executive Chairman, Mastercard

Neil Barr, Managing Partner, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP

Erin Barringer, Director, Dalberg Americas

Candace K. Beinecke, Senior Partner, Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP

Charles R. Bendit, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Taconic Investment Partners LLC

Stephen Berger, Chairman, Odyssey Investment Partners, LLC

William H. Berkman, Co-Chairman & CEO, Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc.

Seth Bernstein, President & CEO, AB

David Beveridge, Senior Partner, Shearman & Sterling, LLP

Michael W. Blair, Presiding Partner, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP

Jeff T. Blau, Chief Executive Officer, The Related Companies, L.P.

Henry Blodget, CEO and co-founder, Insider Inc.

Kathy Bloomgarden, Chief Executive Officer, Ruder Finn, Inc.

Adam M. Blumenthal, Managing Partner, Blue Wolf Capital Partners

Neil Blumenthal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker

John Borthwick, Founder & CEO, Betaworks

Albert Bourla, Chairman & CEO, Pfizer Inc.

John Bruckner, President, NY, National Grid

Ari Buchalter, President & CEO, Intersection

Martin S. Burger, Chief Executive Officer, Silverstein Properties, Inc.

Donald A. Capoccia, Principal, BFC Partners

Richard M. Cashin, Managing Partner, One Equity Partners

Timothy Cawley, President & CEO, Con Edison, Inc.

Rodgin Cohen, Senior Chairman, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Anthony R. Coscia, Partner and Executive Committee Member, Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP

Cromwell Coulson, President & CEO, OTC Markets Group

Todd C. DeGarmo, Chief Executive Officer, STUDIOS Architecture

Toby Dodd, President, New York Tri-State, Cushman & Wakefield, Inc.

William R. Dougherty, Chairman, Executive Committee, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Brian Duperreault, Chief Executive Officer, American International Group, Inc.

Douglas Durst, Chairman, Durst Organization Inc.

Richard Edelman, President & CEO, Edelman

Scott A. Edelman, Chairman, Milbank LLP

Blair W. Effron, Co-Founder, Centerview Partners

Joel S. Ehrenkranz, Partner and Co-Founder, Ehrenkranz Partners L.P.

Douglas F. Eisenberg, Founder and CEO, A&E Real Estate, LLC

Catherine Engelbert, Commissioner, WNBA

Alexander Farman-Farmaian, Vice Chairman, Portfolio Manager, Edgewood Management LLC

Rob Fauber, President & Chief Executive Officer, Moody’s Corporation

Laurence D. Fink, Chairman & CEO, BlackRock

Peter Finn, Founding Partner, Finn Partners

John Fish, Chairman & CEO, Suffolk

Winston C. Fisher, Partner, Fisher Brothers

Alan H. Fishman, Founder, Willow Holdings, Inc.

William E. Ford, Chief Executive Officer, General Atlantic LLC

Paul Fribourg, Chairman & CEO, Continental Grain Company

Eric J. Friedman, Executive Partner, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Dave Gilboa, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, Warby Parker

MaryAnne Gilmartin, Founder & CEO, MAG Partners LP

Dan Glaser, President & CEO, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.

Dexter Goei, Chief Executive Officer, Altice USA

Timothy Gokey, Chief Executive Officer, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

Perry Golkin, Chief Executive Officer, PPC Enterprises LLC

Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer, Newmark Knight Frank

Jonathan D. Gray, President & COO, Blackstone

Logan Green, Co-Founder & CEO, Lyft

David J. Greenwald, Chairman, Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP

Kelly Grier, US Chair & Managing Partner and Americas Managing Partner, Ernst & Young LLP

Stewart KP Gross, Managing Director, Lightyear Capital

Robin Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, JetBlue Airways Corporation

Dale Hemmerdinger, Chairman, Atco Properties & Management, Inc.

Donna Imperato, Chief Executive Officer, BCW

Frederick J. Iseman, Chairman & CEO, CI Capital Partners LLC

Kenneth M. Jacobs, Chairman & CEO, Lazard Ltd

John Josephson, Chairman & CEO, Sesac

Roberta Kaplan, Founding Partner, Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP

Harry Kargman, Founder & CEO, Kargo Global, Inc.

Brad S. Karp, Chair, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP

Charles R. Kaye, Chief Executive Officer, Warburg Pincus LLC

Anthony S. Kendall, Chairman & CEO, Mitchell & Titus, LLP

Richard A. Kennedy, President & CEO, Skanska USA Inc.

Michel A. Khalaf, President & CEO, MetLife, Inc.

Brian Kingston, CEO of Real Estate, Brookfield Asset Management

Paul Knopp, U.S. Chair & CEO, KPMG LLP

Henry R. Kravis, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co.

Philip Krim, Co-Founder & CEO, Casper

Barbara Armand Kushner, President, Armand Corporation

Christopher Larsen, Chief Executive Officer, Halmar International, LLC

Rochelle B. Lazarus, Chairman Emeritus, Ogilvy & Mather Worldwide

Kewsong Lee, Chief Executive Officer, The Carlyle Group

Rich Lesser, President & CEO, Boston Consulting Group

Joey Levin, Chief Executive Officer, IAC

Allan Levine, Chairman & CEO, Global Atlantic Financial Company

Jeffrey E. Levine, Chairman, Douglaston Development

Robert A. Levine, Chief Executive Officer, RAL Companies & Affiliates, LLC

Martin Lipton, Senior Partner, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz

Alex Liu, Managing Partner & Chairman, Kearney

Robert P. LoCascio, Founder & CEO, LivePerson, Inc.

Roger Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, Condé Nast

Mehdi Mahmud, CEO & President, First Eagle Investment Management, LLC

Anthony Malkin, Chairman, President & CEO, Empire State Realty Trust

Anthony E. Mann, President & CEO, E-J Electric Installation Co.

Theodore Mathas, Chairman & CEO, New York Life Insurance Company

Sandeep Mathrani, Chief Executive Officer, WeWork

Peter W. May, President & Founding Partner, Trian Partners

Charles R. McCall, Chief Executive Officer, Astoria Energy II LLC &, Astoria Energy LLC

Kevin J. McCarty, Chairman & CEO, West Monroe Partners

Andrew McMahon, President & CEO, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Avner Mendelson, President & CEO, Bank Leumi USA

Heidi Messer, Co-Founder & Chairperson, Collective[i]

Keith Mestrich, President & CEO, Amalgamated Bank

Marc Metrick, President & CEO, Saks Fifth Avenue

Edward J. Minskoff, Chairman & CEO, Edward J. Minskoff Equities, Inc.

Greg Mondre, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Silver Lake

Tyler Morse, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Partner, MCR Development LLC

Deanna M. Mulligan, Chief Executive Officer, DM Mulligan, LLC

Daniel Nardello, Chief Executive Officer, Nardello & Co. LLC

Liz Neumark, Chair & Founder, Great Performances

Mark Pearson, President & CEO, Equitable

Michael A. Peterson, Chairman & CEO, Peter G. Peterson Foundation

Michael Phillips, President, Jamestown Properties LLC

Charles E. Phillips, Jr., Chairman, Infor

Deirdre Quinn, Co-Founder & CEO, Lafayette 148 New York

Daniel Ramot, Co-Founder & CEO, Via

Steven L. Rattner, Chairman & CEO, Willett Advisors LLC

Scott H. Rechler, Chairman & CEO, RXR Realty LLC

Christiana Riley, Chief Executive Officer, Deutsche Bank Americas

John Romeo, Managing Partner, Oliver Wyman

James A. Rosenthal, Chief Executive Officer, BlueVoyant

Evan Roth, Co-Chief Executive Officer, BBR Partners, LLC

Michael I. Roth, Chairman & CEO, Interpublic Group

Steven Rubenstein, President, Rubenstein Communications, Inc.

William C. Rudin, Co-Chairman & CEO, Rudin Management Company, Inc.

Kevin P. Ryan, Founder & CEO, AlleyCorp

Timothy Ryan, U.S. Chair & Senior Partner, PwC

Faiza Saeed, Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Scott Salmirs, President & CEO, ABM Industries Inc.

Ralph Schlosstein, Co-Chairman & Co-CEO, Evercore Partners Inc.

Michael Schmidtberger, Partner & Chair of the Executive Committee, Sidley Austin LLP

Alan D. Schnitzer, Chairman & CEO, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

Alan D. Schwartz, Executive Chairman, Guggenheim Partners, LLC

Kathleen Shanahan, Chief Executive Officer, Turtle & Hughes, Inc.

Suzanne Shank, President & CEO, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC

Joseph C. Shenker, Chair, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP

Tarek Sherif, Co-Founder & CEO, Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Jonathan Silvan, Chief Executive Officer, Global Strategy Group, LLC

Adam Silver, Commissioner, National Basketball Association

Joshua Silverman, Chief Executive Officer, Etsy, Inc.

Brad Smith, President, Microsoft

David M. Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Goldman Sachs

Jeffrey Solomon, Chairman & CEO, Cowen

Rob Speyer, President & CEO, Tishman Speyer

Stephen J. Squeri, Chairman & CEO, American Express Company

Robert K. Steel, Chairman, Perella Weinberg Partners

Douglas C. Steiner, Chairman, Steiner Studios

Alan Suna, Chief Executive Officer, Silvercup Studios

Sanjay Swani, Managing Partner, Tailwind Capital

Steven R. Swartz, President & CEO, Hearst

Julie Sweet, Chief Executive Officer, Accenture

Paul J. Taubman, Chairman & CEO, PJT Partners Inc.

Owen D. Thomas, Chief Executive Officer, Boston Properties

Gary M. Tischler, Founder & Managing Partner, Vanbarton Group LLC

Daniel R. Tishman, Vice Chairman, AECOM & Principal, Tishman Realty

Paul Todd, Chief Executive Officer, GLG

Jean-Marie Tritant, Chief Executive Officer, Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

William B. Tyree, Managing Partner, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Joseph Ucuzoglu, Chief Executive Officer, Deloitte

Robert Vecchio, Chief Executive Officer, LPI, Inc.

Ellis Verdi, President, DeVito/Verdi

James R. Wacht, President, Lee & Associates NYC

George H. Walker, Chairman & CEO, Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Robert E. Wankel, Chairman & CEO, The Shubert Organization, Inc.

Pamela S. Wasserstein, President, Vox Media

David Winter, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Standard Industries Inc.

Robert Wolf, Chief Executive Officer, 32 Advisors LLC

Kathryn S. Wylde, President & CEO, Partnership for New York City

Nina Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat

Tim Zagat, Co-Founder, Zagat

Strauss Zelnick, Partner, ZMC

James Zelter, Co-President, Apollo Global Management, Inc.

John Zimmer, Co-Founder & President, Lyft