‘Notorious Queens’ To Premiere in April on ALLBLK (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, AMC announced the release date for its ALLBLK reality series “Notorious Queens,” and Oxygen announced Serial Killer Week, featuring nine nights of true crime programming.

DATES

AMC’s streaming platform ALLBLK announced that the new reality series “Notorious Queens” is set to premiere on April 1. The series follows Stormey Ramdhan, Tonesa “Toni” Welch, La’Britney and Mehgan James, four women with careers colored by notable past relationships and intense media coverage. Welch, Jennifer Williams, Datari Turner, Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love serve as executive producers. Watch a trailer below.

GREENLIGHTS

Disney Branded Television and 20th Television greenlit a pilot for “The Crossover,” a family drama based on the novel of the same name written by Kwame Alexander. It will follow the 14-year-old Bell brothers, Josh and JB, basketball phenoms who come of age on and off the court. Their former pro-baller father adjusts to life after basketball while their mother begins to pursue her own dreams. The pilot is narrated by Josh with his lyrical poetry. Alexander and Damani Johnson will serve as writers and executive producers, alongside executive producer and supervisor Dee Johnson. State Street Pictures executive producers include Bob Teitel, Jay Marcus and George Tillman, who will also direct the pilot. Producers are conducting a worldwide casting search for the two brothers.

PROGRAMMING

Oxygen announced Serial Killer Week, featuring nine nights of true crime programming from April 10 to April 18. During this special event, the cabler will air new episodes of “Snapped,” the season premiere of “Living with a Serial Killer” and the two-hour specials “Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer” and “Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur.” Other programming includes “Mark of a Serial Killer,” “Murders at the Boarding House,” “Accident, Suicide or Murder” and “Mastermind of a Murder.” “Snapped,” which documents the investigation of a missing Oregon handyman, is produced by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon, Todd Moss and Dale Fisher serving as executive producers, and Alyssa Maddox serving as co-executive producer. “Living with a Serial Killer,” which tracks the story of Pam Wright discovering her own partner is a serial killer, is produced by Transistor Films in co-production with Sky Crime. “Rifkin on Rifkin: Private Confessions of a Serial Killer” features newly revealed interviews with New York serial killer Joel Rifkin and is produced by Glass Entertainment Group, with Nancy Glass, Jon Hirsch, Eric Neuhaus and Mark Marabella serving as executive producers. “Catching a Serial Killer: Bruce McArthur” unravels the shocking investigation of the mall Santa turned serial killer and is produced by Peacock Alley Entertainment, with Carrie Mudd and James Buddy Day serving as executive producers. “Mark of a Serial Killer” tells the story of Chicago detectives investigating a serial killer using classified ads to lure and murder his victims. The series is produced by Motiv8 Media and Jarrett Creative, with Kara Kurcz, Seth Jarrett, Julie Insogna Jarrett, Brian Lee and Wendy Greene executive producing. “Murders at the Boarding House” follows the investigation of Dorothea Puente, the suspicious elderly landlady who flees after human remains are found in her backyard. The special is produced by Monster Films, with Rik Hall and David Howard as executive producers, and Melody Shafir as co-executive producer. “Accident, Suicide or Murder” focuses on the case of a young mother shot and killed by her boyfriend. It is produced by Dorsey Pictures, with Chris Dorsey, Katie Hash and Josh Bingham serving as executive producers. “Mastermind of a Murder” follows similar stories of people being shot after answering local help wanted ads, which leads detectives to uncover a suspected killer working for an evil manipulator. The series is produced by Glass Entertainment Group, with Glass, Hirsch and David Cargill serving as executive producers.

EVENTS

WWE announced that Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will host the two-night “WrestleMania,” which will stream exclusively on Peacock on April 10 and 11. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. and will feature long-awaited matches such as Roman Reigns vs. Edge, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, and Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair.

ABC announced a pop-up fan experience based on their dog grooming competition series, “Pooch Perfect” is coming to Los Angeles and Orlando, Fla. Featuring family-friendly and touch-free activities, including a dog walk inspired by the show’s set and opportunities to receive branded pet gear, the event will take place at Westfield Century City on March 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and March 21 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and at The Grove on March 27 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and March 28 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Los Angeles visitors can adopt local dogs on-site. Meanwhile in Orlando, the event will be hosted at Disney Springs on April 5 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. All locations will accept donations of new and unused pet supplies for the North Shore Animal League America’s shelter partners. “Pooch Perfect,” hosted by Rebel Wilson, premieres on March 30 on ABC.

LATE NIGHT

Matthew McConaughey, Megan Rapinoe and Morris Day featuring Trinidad Jame$ will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”