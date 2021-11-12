Noah Centineo’s Netflix Spy Drama Adds Series Regulars and Guest Cast

Netflix’s upcoming untitled CIA drama starring and executive produced by Noah Centineo has added seven series regulars and four guest stars to its cast. Centineo will be joined by: Daniel Quincy Annoh, Kristian Bruun, Colton Dunn, Laura Haddock, Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Byron Mann, Angel Parker, Fivel Stewart, Linus Roache and Kaylah Zander.

The espionage thriller series hails from creator, showrunner and executive producer Alexi Hawley (“Castle,” “The Following,” “The Rookie”), Entertainment One and Hypnotic. Per the logline, the show centers on “a fledgling lawyer at the CIA that becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.”

Series regular Annoh (“Americanah, Bus Stop”) plays Terence; Bruun (“Orphan Black,” “Ready or Not”) plays Janus Ferber; Dunn (“Superstore,” “Blockers”) plays Lester; Haddock (“White Lines,” “The Capture”) plays Max; Hall (“Harriet,” “For The People”) plays Walter Nyland; Mann (“Never Have I Ever,” “The Big Bang Theory”) plays Violet; and Stewart (“Umma,” “Atypical”) plays Hannah. Guest star Byron Mann (“Wu Assasins,” “The Big Short”) plays Xander; Parker (“Runaways,” “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story”) plays Dawn; Roache (“Homeland,” “Vikings”) plays Senator Smoot; and Zander (“The 100,” “Rescued by Ruby”) plays Amelia. Character descriptions have yet to be released.

The hourlong eight-parter is executive produced by Centineo and Hawley alongside Hypnotic’s Doug Liman, Gene Klein and David Bartis (“Suits,” “Covert Affairs,” “Fair Game,” “Edge of Tomorrow”), P3 Media’s Adam Ciralsky and Charlie Ebersol.