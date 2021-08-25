Noa Tishby, Actor, Author and ‘In Treatment’ Producer, Signs With UTA (EXCLUSIVE)

United Talent Agency (UTA) has signed actor, author, activist and “In Treatment” co-executive producer Noa Tishby for representation.

As an actor, Tishby recently appeared in the Showtime drama “The Affair” and completed shooting the third season of her talk show “Life by Noa Tishby.” She began her acting career in Israel as a teen and starred on the hit series “Ramat Aviv Gimmel,” with U.S. acting credits including “The Island,” “Ghost of Girlfriends Past,” “Star Trek,” “Big Love,” “CSI” and “Dig.”

Tishby made her Hollywood producing debut with the sale of “In Treatment” to HBO, marking the first Israeli television show (the series is based on the drama “BeTipul”) to become an American series. Tishby has since co-produced the Emmy, Golden Globe and Peabody Award-winning show alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson, which is currently in its fourth season.

Following the success of “In Treatment,” Tishby continued her work in the previously untapped market, creating, developing and producing TV content made in Israel for the international market. Tishby started and headed a join venture between ITV Studios US and “Reshet,” Israel’s major network, and has developed and sold Israeli TV formats to several major U.S. networks including HBO, Showtime, ABC, CBS, Comedy Central and MTV.

In April, Tishby published her first book, “Israel: A Simple Guide to the Most Misunderstood Country on Earth,” using her deep understanding of Israel as a Tel Aviv native to explain the country’s history, policies, culture and international relations to readers. Published by Free Press, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, the book debuted to critical and commercial acclaim, landing on Amazon’s bestseller list. As a writer, she has also contributed to The Huffington Post, Jerusalem Post, The Jewish Journal, Tablet and Ynet.

Active in politics and social justice initiatives, Tishby founded Act for Israel in 2011, an Israel-focused online advocacy and rapid response organization. In 2014, Tishby initiated a partnership between The Schusterman Foundation and Summit Series, and co-created Reality Israel, a series of leadership trips to Israel for Jews and non-Jews alike. She also appeared before the United Nations General Assembly to raise awareness against the BDS (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions) Movement in 2016, and the UN Salutes Israeli Innovation in 2019.

Tishby continues to be represented by Zohar Yakobson at Zohar Yakobson Agency in Israel; attorney Douglas R. Stone at Glaser, Weil, Fink, Howard, Avchen & Shapiro LLC; business manager Jeff Wolman at Wolman Wealth Management; literary agent Becky Sweren at Aevitas Creative; and speaking agent Jamie Black with Central Park Speakers.