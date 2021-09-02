Nkechi Okoro Carroll Renews Warner Bros. TV Overall Deal, Hires Lindsay Dunn as Head of TV for New Production Company

Nkechi Okoro Carroll has renewed her overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group, where she has been based since 2018.

In addition, Okoro Carroll has formed a new production company called Rock My Soul Productions. She has brought on former AGBO executive and WME agent Lindsay Dunn to serve as the company’s head of television.

Rock My Soul already has its first project in development: a sequel series to the 1990s drama “Life Goes On.” Original cast members Kellie Martin and Chad Lowe will produce, with Martin also attached to star. Original series creator Michael Braverman will be an executive consultant. In the follow-up, a grown-up Becca Thatcher (Martin) is now an accomplished doctor who returns to her hometown to see her extended family.

“I am so excited to continue my partnership with Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and the extended WarnerMedia family,” Okoro Carroll said. “We’ve only just scratched the surface of the stories we want to tell together. Our mission at Rock My Soul Productions is to create content that leaves the world a little bit of a better place than how we found it. Warner Bros.’ continued support of this mission means everything to me.”

“I am also grateful to my former agent and longtime friend, Lindsay Dunn, for joining and elevating the Rock My Soul family as our Head of Television,” she continued. “Her immense talent, leadership skills and incredible passion for creating content that makes a difference is beyond inspiring.”

Okoro Carroll will continue to serve as showrunner and executive producer on The CW high school drama “All American” and the upcoming spinoff “All American: Homecoming.” She is also currently developing the drama “The Fed” at IMDb TV, about a group of young employees at the Federal Reserve, where Okoro Carroll worked before she became a television writer. Beyond “All American,” her past credits include “Rosewood,” “The Resident,” “Bones,” and “The Finder.”

“We are thrilled to extend our relationship with Nkechi and are honored to continue as her storytelling partner,” said Warner Bros. Television Group chairman Channing Dungey. “She and her ‘All American’ team have done incredible work bringing a vivid and diverse picture of African American life to the screen, and we are so excited to see her expand that vision to include the world of Historically Black Colleges and Universities with the upcoming ‘All American: Homecoming.’ Nkechi’s work is endlessly entertaining and inspiring, and we look forward to collaborating and telling important stories with her for many years to come.”

Dunn was at WME for over a decade, working as an agent in the TV lit and packaging departments. She left in 2017 to work as executive vice president and head of television for the Russo Brothers’ AGBO banner.

“I am thrilled to be joining Nkechi as she builds her new company at Warner Bros,” Dunn said. “As her agent, I was always blown away by Nkechi’s talent as both a writer and producer, but her true gift is that of being an incredibly kind and generous human being. I am thankful to Nkechi for the opportunity to work with her as she continues to make meaningful and entertaining television with our partners at Warner Bros.”

Okoro Carroll is repped by WME, Felker Toczek, and MetaMorphic Entertainment.