‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Regina Hall and Melissa McCarthy Lead Hulu Drama

Hulu premiered the first trailer for its upcoming drama series “Nine Perfect Strangers,” featuring a star-studded cast led by executive producer Nicole Kidman, that is set to debut this year.

The series, which also features Regina Hall, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Manny Jacinto, Tiffany Boone, Luke Evans, Melvin Gregg, Grace Van Patten, Asher Keddie, Samara Weaving and Bobby Cannavale, follows nine stressed city residents who attend a boutique health-and-wellness spa that promises rejuvenation and a healthier lifestyle. Watching over them during the 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, not everything is as it seems and these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what lies ahead for them.

The show, greenlit by Hulu in May 2019, is based on the book of the same name by “Big Little Lies” author Liane Moriarty. “Nine Perfect Strangers” reunites a large chunk of the team behind the successful HBO series, including “Big Little Lies” executive producer Bruna Papandrea and creator and executive producer David E. Kelley. Kelley and John Henry Butterworth serve as co-writers and co-showrunners on “Nine Perfect Strangers.” Kidman, Papandrea and Kelley also collaborated on the critically acclaimed HBO limited series “The Undoing.”

Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Casey Haver executive produced via Made Up Stories. Kidman and Per Saari executive produced for Kidman’s Blossom Films. Moriarty, Kelley and Butterworth also executive produced. This is also the latest project from Blossom Films, Made Up Stories and Endeavor Content. The show was filmed on-location in Australia under COVID-19 protocols.